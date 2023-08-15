I'm not ready for wars about academic achievements - Chameleone

"Don't involve me in battles about education with musicians. I'm begging you... I won't manage that war."

His peers Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool recently engaged in a verbal exchange of academic pedigree that was started by Cool.

Bebe Cool was even forced to reveal the points he scored in high school.

He revealed that he scored five points in a subject combination of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (P.C.M.) in the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (U.A.C.E.) exams.

"I got five points in UACE," said Cool who added that he got nine aggregate in Uganda Certificate of Education (U.C.E) Exams.

“O-Level, I got nine points. A-Level, I got five points,” he said.

Bebe Cool said he left the country for Kenya after getting the certificate.

"The moment I got the certificate, I handed it to my mother and left for Kenya,” he said.

Bebe Cool confirmed that he has the U.A.C.E certificate. "Very much so," he said when Simon Muyanga Lutaaya asked if he has it during his show dubbed Ganga Muka on Baba TV.

Cool said that he was in the same school as Thomas Tayebwa, the deputy speaker of Parliament.

He said Tayebwa was a year ahead of him at Makerere College School.

"He was my very good friend. He was one year ahead of me,” he said.

Bebe Cool went to Agha Khan Primary School, which was called Kampala Primary School at the time, then Kitante Hill School for O-Level. At Makerere College, Cool wasn’t promoted to Senior Six, so he joined Kololo Senior Secondary School.

