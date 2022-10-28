I'm not sorry - Risper Faith speaks after being busted faking lifestyle

Risper recently shared a photo where she had donned a maroon cloak coat which turned out to have been photoshopped from a different social media user based in the US.

The photo shared by Risper was uploaded by the American model in 2016 and has ended up being used by Risper years later.

Speaking to Mungai Eve, Risper said what she did was normal and that had the original owner of the photo wanted it not used by the public then she should have kept it private.

“Yes I did photoshop it, it's not that I can't afford these things, I just want my Instagram to look good. Everybody on Instagram is faking it,” she noted.

“Does Instagram have regulations that you must have original content, why haven’t they flagged my post till now?” Risper retorted.

The bubbly influencer said the ‘fake’ posts she was making were manifestations of what she wanted in her life and that she was not going to stop.

“I am not stopping, I don’t care, I will even photoshop myself on Beyonce’s body, that’s my happiness,” Risper said.

In June 2022, Risper evoked a conversation online after she adviced women in their 20s to date multiple men.

In a Q&A session with her fans, the actress has advised young girls in their early 20s to always date or aspire to date multiple men and always think about investments at an early age.

“Date Multiple guys. Be Smart. Investment in something. Go to the gym and make it a habit so that in your 30s you are used to it.

"Make meaningful relationships with your friends. Don’t lock yourself indoors, go out often, have fun. Don’t get pregnant. Marry a guy who is exposed and have most of your assets in your both names,” Risper boldly advised.