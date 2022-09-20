RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee: My life is complete, I'm ready to settle

Masia Wambua

I'm ready to settle, ready to be a wife, a submissive one - Akothee

Kenyan musician and social media influencer Akothee
Kenyan musician and social media influencer Akothee

Musician turned entrepreneur Esther Akoth 'Akothee' has come out to say that she is now complete and ready to settle after going public about her new relationship.

Recommended articles

Akothee revealed the mystery man, long-known to her fans as the entertainer's business partner, in a video of the two having some fun at the beach over the weekend.

In the video, the playful duo was seen chasing after each other on white sand with the man seen playfully grabbing Akothee from the back and and taking her down.

Akothee and her new man
Akothee and her new man Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Akothee unveils new boyfriend [Video]

On Tuesday, the fearless mother of five shared photos of her and her new catch in what is believed to be her home in Rongo, Migori County saying the two were heading to Ruma National Park.

She went ahead to say that her life was now complete after meeting her 'king' and that she was now ready to settle and become his wife.

"A wonderful morning from Rongo spa, off to Ruma Park. I didn't know my village could become a paradise. The king was missing in action. I can now say my life is complete and I'm ready to settle, ready to be a wife, a submissive one. Join us in making it til death do us..." she said.

Akothee and her new King whom she says she is ready to settle with
Akothee and her new King whom she says she is ready to settle with Akothee and her new King whom she says she is ready to settle with Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I choose a struggle; Akothee responds to links of shipping girls to Saudi Arabia

Akothee has only been single for a few months after her breakup with Nelly Oaks. She expressed her respect for him saying she had formerly walked out of other relationships but with different ups and downs.

"I have walked out of other relationships with different ups & downs, so this last one shouldn't be a shock or a surprise. It's just a personal decision, I need time to concentrate on my newly found happiness with less destruction, I need to work on myself and my career, I am not ready for any commitment, questions, or answers to what transpired just didn't want to hurt anyone. but sorry it is what it is," she wrote on Instagram.

The singer who runs multiple businesses never runs dry on content for her fans and will unexpectedly share her controversial views on different subjects and her advice to women and girls.

She has also excited fans in the past by revealing details of the men she has sired children with.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee: My life is complete, I'm ready to settle

Akothee: My life is complete, I'm ready to settle

Zuchu claims top spot in East Africa after latest milestone

Zuchu claims top spot in East Africa after latest milestone

Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' debuts at NO.66 on Billboard 200

Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' debuts at NO.66 on Billboard 200

Funny remarks famous people have made to mock Bebe Cool

Funny remarks famous people have made to mock Bebe Cool

Sonie responds after Mulamwah spoke of 'sad realities' co-parenting with her

Sonie responds after Mulamwah spoke of 'sad realities' co-parenting with her

Gyakie becomes first Ghanaian artiste to perform on VEVO UK’s DSCVR

Gyakie becomes first Ghanaian artiste to perform on VEVO UK’s DSCVR

Confusion over age as Mammito celebrates her birthday

Confusion over age as Mammito celebrates her birthday

'It's over a year' - Stefflon Don finally speaks on break up with Burna Boy (WATCH)

'It's over a year' - Stefflon Don finally speaks on break up with Burna Boy (WATCH)

Filmmaking 101: You must know these screenwriting tips as a budding Screenwriter

Filmmaking 101: You must know these screenwriting tips as a budding Screenwriter

Trending

Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

Burna Boy and his ex-girlfriend Steflon Don

'Some things he said in the song are lies' - Steflon Don reacts to Burna boy's hit song 'Last Last'

Burna Boy and bae, Stefflon Don all loved up at his 28th birthday party [BukiHQ]

'It's over a year' - Stefflon Don finally speaks on break up with Burna Boy (WATCH)

Davido, DJ Maphoria

'You've never liked me' Davido tells DJ Maphorisa