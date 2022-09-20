Akothee: My life is complete, I'm ready to settle

Akothee revealed the mystery man, long-known to her fans as the entertainer's business partner, in a video of the two having some fun at the beach over the weekend.

In the video, the playful duo was seen chasing after each other on white sand with the man seen playfully grabbing Akothee from the back and and taking her down.

Pulse Live Kenya

On Tuesday, the fearless mother of five shared photos of her and her new catch in what is believed to be her home in Rongo, Migori County saying the two were heading to Ruma National Park.

She went ahead to say that her life was now complete after meeting her 'king' and that she was now ready to settle and become his wife.

"A wonderful morning from Rongo spa, off to Ruma Park. I didn't know my village could become a paradise. The king was missing in action. I can now say my life is complete and I'm ready to settle, ready to be a wife, a submissive one. Join us in making it til death do us..." she said.

Akothee and her new King whom she says she is ready to settle with Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee has only been single for a few months after her breakup with Nelly Oaks. She expressed her respect for him saying she had formerly walked out of other relationships but with different ups and downs.

"I have walked out of other relationships with different ups & downs, so this last one shouldn't be a shock or a surprise. It's just a personal decision, I need time to concentrate on my newly found happiness with less destruction, I need to work on myself and my career, I am not ready for any commitment, questions, or answers to what transpired just didn't want to hurt anyone. but sorry it is what it is," she wrote on Instagram.

The singer who runs multiple businesses never runs dry on content for her fans and will unexpectedly share her controversial views on different subjects and her advice to women and girls.