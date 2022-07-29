I'm single and searching - Tanasha Donna

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna has confirmed that she currently single and searching for her Mr. Right.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Kenyan songstress shared her relationship status stating she is single and hopeful that she will soon get someone who suits her.

"I am single, maybe there is someone who could potentially be the next guy," said Tanasha in an interview with Mpasho.

The songbird noted that she is not impressed by physical appearance because it can be deceiving

"I have met with a lot of good-looking guys with nasty characters, that's an immediate turn-off, I don't care what how much you have, what you have gained but the character is very important," she added.

The Maradonna hitmaker further explained that she wants a man who is not lazy - a hard worker who gets his hands dirty.

"I want someone hardworking and a believer, someone who loves God more than he loves me.

"I also want a hardworking man. I am working to make something for myself so I want someone who is making something for himself, or else I will feel like you're lazy," she said.

Tanasha hopes to find her match, who will help her fulfill her purpose

However, Tanasha's confirmation of her single status comes at a time she had been rumoured to be dating Nigerian singer Omah Lay.

Ms Donna used to dated Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz but their affair ended in 20220 and together they have a son named Naseeb Junior.

Early this year, the two, Tanasha Donna and Omah Lay were spotted in Mombasa spending some quality time together.

Omah Lay had just arrived in the country for his concert. They posted a series of videos and pictures implying they were staying together at a hotel in Mombasa.

The incident fueled dating rumours between the two, with netizens arguing that thy could make a perfect couple.

