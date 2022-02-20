RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I'm single - Corazon Kwamboka announces, deletes all photos of Frankie JustGymIt

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

The announcement comes just two months after they welcomed their second-born

Kenyan social media personality Corazon Kwamboka
Kenyan social media personality Corazon Kwamboka

Kenyan social media celebrity Corazon Kwamboka and fitness instructor Frankie JustGymIt may have gone their separate ways, a post by Ms Kwamboka revealed on Sunday.

Recommended articles

The mother of two initially put up a post of a red rose with the caption, "I'm single. Life goes on," only to later delete it and instead posted a black rose with a more detailed caption which read: "I’m single. I choose me. Life goes on."

The post took her fans by surprise, given that just days prior - on Valentine's Day - they had both revealed their second-born's face for the first time in family photos they shared online.

Following Corazon's post, a glance at the celebrity's popular Instagram profile revealed that she had deleted all photos of herself and the fitness instructor.

Frankie, on his part, remained mum over the state of their relationship choosing only to let his fans know that he was enjoying his weekend, golfing.

Frankie Just GymIt Proposes to Baby Mama Corazon Kwamboka in Zanzibar (Photo)
Frankie Just GymIt Proposes to Baby Mama Corazon Kwamboka in Zanzibar (Photo) Frankie Just GymIt Proposes to Baby Mama Corazon Kwamboka in Zanzibar (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

At the time of reporting, Ms Kwamboka had not divulged details of the broken relationship but it would go without mentioning that their engagement has also been called off.

Frankie had proposed marriage to Kwamboka during a trip to Zanzibar in August 2021.

“I said yes!!!! To happiness, to love and to a whole lot of fun with the one person I don’t ever want to live without. Frankie, [I] can’t wait to say I do” Kwamboka announced at the time.

Frankie Just GymIt Proposes to Baby Mama Corazon Kwamboka in Zanzibar (Photo)
Frankie Just GymIt Proposes to Baby Mama Corazon Kwamboka in Zanzibar (Photo) Frankie Just GymIt Proposes to Baby Mama Corazon Kwamboka in Zanzibar (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

In November 2019, Frankie had broken up with his then partner - fashion influencer Maureen Waititu - with the details of their breakup then remaining largely private.

It was not until Ms Waititu disclosed that she had battled depression following their split that their

In the last few months, I've been the most vulnerable. I asked God to show my scars, so that anyone who experiences me can know that there is a God who heals,” she wrote, in a post from March 2020.

In an interview where she spoke about battling depression, Ms Waititu stated: "“It’s no secret that I just broke up with my boyfriend about six months ago and let me tell you guys it was tough and I remember not being able to know how to react. Of course, let me tell you with anything break-up or grieving someone who’s past away or anything it’s just a process… trust the process."

She would later reveal that Frankie had been her first love and that she still had love for the father of her two sons.

Her continued candor over the details of her relationship with Frankie is sometimes seen as what pushed the fitness guru to go public with his then-new relationship with Corazon, only posting a suggestive photo at the time.

In July 2020, Corazon confirmed that she was expecting a child with Frankie after months of speculation over their close association.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I'm single - Corazon Kwamboka announces, deletes all photos of Frankie JustGymIt

I'm single - Corazon Kwamboka announces, deletes all photos of Frankie JustGymIt

Diamond Platnumz set to drop his first ever EP

Diamond Platnumz set to drop his first ever EP

Jim Iyke says he was once married and has 2...3 children

Jim Iyke says he was once married and has 2...3 children

Alikiba pens emotional message to son on his birthday

Alikiba pens emotional message to son on his birthday

Jackie Matubia dating actor Madiba, Alikiba's wife files for divorce & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Jackie Matubia dating actor Madiba, Alikiba's wife files for divorce & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Its urgent, I want to pray for Kanye West - Prophet Lovy Longomba

Its urgent, I want to pray for Kanye West - Prophet Lovy Longomba

Alikiba's wife files for divorce, alleges infidelity and abuse

Alikiba's wife files for divorce, alleges infidelity and abuse

Mixed emotions as Akisa Wandera announces exit from KTN on-air [Video]

Mixed emotions as Akisa Wandera announces exit from KTN on-air [Video]

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi unveil their own wellness App

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi unveil their own wellness App

Trending

Jackie Matubia dating actor Madiba, Alikiba's wife files for divorce & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Alikiba, Jackie Matubia, Madiba, The Bahati's and Betty Kyallo

Bahati forced to address claims of faking his expensive gifts

Bahati forced to clear the air over claims of faking his expensive gifts

Ringtone chased from Size 8’s Album launch by DJ Mo [Video]

Ringtone chased from Size 8’s Album launch by DJ Mo [Video]

Nyashinski raises eyebrows as he deletes all posts on Instagram [Screenshot]

Rapper Nyashinski