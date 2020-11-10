Citizen TV Presenter Kambua Mathu has penned down a heartwarming post as she turns a year older, recounting on how God has been so good to her.

An excited Kambua mentioned that her heart is contented because last (2019), she celebrated her birthday while holding a new born in her arms and again this year she is turning a year older with another baby on the way.

She added that God is on the business of working miracles and opening Wombs and therefore nobody should give up on Him.

Stunning photos of the beautiful Kambua’s baby bump shoot

Blessings

“Last year I celebrated my birthday with a new born baby in my arms. This year I celebrated it with another kicking my ribs and sitting on my bladder 😅. Look, if that isn't God, I don't know what is. God is still in the business of working miracles- opening Wombs, mending hearts, parting waters... I pray that if for nothing else, my life will reawaken hope in yours.

I pray that you will understand that the journey is not about always being strong- it includes moments of doubt, and hopelessness, all wrapped in a warm blanket of Faith. Faith. The substance of things hoped for...So get up, exhale, and know that God's got you. His desire is to bless you. His ways are perfect. And so is his timing. I love you. I'm praying for you. 💛" wrote Kambua.

The Rauka host went to an extent of thanking her fans and friends who reached out with good-will messages on her Birthday.

“Asante from the bottom of my heart to each and every one of you who messaged me, wrote the most precious posts and instastories, called, texted, dropped gifts, and my little tribe that made my day so so special. Thank you! What a GREAT day that was! Happy birthday to me 🎁🎉😅” shared Kambua.

Pregnancy

Kambua went public with her second pregnancy last month, celebrating the goodness of the Lord upon her life. As a way of saying showing gratitude, Kambua has also released a new song dubbed Neema thanking God for His endless blessings in her life.

The Rauka host first got her first-born son named Nathaniel (Nate) with hubby Jackson Mathu after 7 years in marriage. She always describes her son as a miracle baby, whom God brought into their lives to show his might.