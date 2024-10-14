The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
IN PHOTOS: How content creators glammed up for Pulse Influencer Awards 2024

Miriam Mwende

All hail the queens of red carpet glamour, Murugi Munyi, Lydia KM, Pulse Fashion Influencer of 2024 Claudia Naisabwa and Monique's Fashion Empire!

Best Dressed Influencers Claudia Naisabwa and Kerry Martin, Instagram Influencer of the Year Lydia KM and Pulse Presenter Shem Muikia at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards
Best Dressed Influencers Claudia Naisabwa and Kerry Martin, Instagram Influencer of the Year Lydia KM and Pulse Presenter Shem Muikia at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards

The Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 was a spectacle of fashion and creativity, with influencers turning heads on the red carpet under the theme "Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour".

The event, held at the Mövenpick Hotel & Residences in Nairobi, saw content creators showcase daring and trendsetting looks that captured the essence of futuristic style.

Leading the charge was Claudia Naisabwa, who clinched the Fashion Influencer of the Year award and the title of Best Dressed Influencer at the Awards show.

She wowed the crowd in a metallic, avant-garde gown that seamlessly blended high fashion with modern tech aesthetics, embodying the night's futuristic theme.

On the other hand, Mr Xabib, the 2024 Fashion Influencer of the Year - men's category, impressed with a sleek, tailored suit featuring tech-inspired accents, perfectly merging classic style with contemporary innovation.

Notable attendees like Hanifa Farsafi, winner of Pulse X Influencer of the Year award and Instagram Influencer of the Year Lydia KM and her podcast co-host Murugi Munyi also made bold statements with their outfits.

Claudia Naisabwa holds up her two Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 titles - Fashion Influencer of the Year and Best Dressed Influencer at the gala celebration on October 12, 2024
Radio host Kerry Martin and Best Dressed Influencer at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards poses on the red carpet
Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 Fashion Influencer of the Year, Mr Xabib at the awards gala on October 12, 2024
Positive Impact Pan-African Category winner from Kenya, Willie Oeba with X Influencer of the Year Hanifa Farsafi at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards show on October 12, 2024
TMI Podcast co-host Murugi Munyi at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards gala nigh on October 12, 2024
Pulse Instagram Influencer of the Year Lydia KM on the red carpet at the 2024 awards gala
Pulse East Africa Director of Content Judydheila Mugo at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards on October 12, 2024
'Big Girl, Small World' actor June Njenga at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards
Lifestyle Influencer of the Year Victor Peace on the red carpet at the Pulse Influencer Awards
Business Influencer of the Year Elvis w g at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards
Pulse Fashion Influencer of the Year Claudia Naisabwa taking an interview with Pulse Sports Presenter Norah Wanjiru
READ: 2 content creators who have won most Pulse Influencer Awards

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 winners
Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 jury with Pulse East Africa Regional Director Jack Owigar and Director of Content Judysheila Mugo
Pulse East Africa Regional Director Jack Owigar during the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 gala at Movenpick Hotel and Residences in Nairobi, Kenya
The night's hosts, Pulse Kenya presenters Muthoni Irungu and Shem Muikia, were a great highlight of the evening. Styled and designed by Monique's Empire and Ben Bespoke Haven.

Muthoni's silver, sequin-studded mesh gown was a vision of elegance while Ben Lwalo transformed Shem into a convincing humanoid.

Pulse Kenya Presenter Muthoni Irungu at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 red carpet Muthoni was styled by Monique's Empire
Pulse Presenter Shem Muikia, styled by Ben Bespoke Haven with Pulse TikTok Manager Njeri Gathoni at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards
Pulse Presenter Shem Muikia at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards
Pulse Presenters Amos Robi and Muthoni Irungu at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024
Kerry Martin, Shem Muikia and Muthoni Irungu at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024
Pulse Presenters Shem Muikia and Muthoni Irungu
The red carpet wasn't just about high fashion; it also reflected the influencers' personal brands. Victor Peace, crowned Lifestyle Influencer of the Year, arrived in a casual yet sophisticated ensemble that highlighted his laid-back yet polished persona.

Overall, the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 highlighted how content creators are not only shaping digital spaces but also setting new standards in the world of fashion, making this event a true celebration of creativity and influence.

For more details about the event and a full list of winners, you can visit the Pulse Influencer Awards page on the Pulse Kenya website.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
