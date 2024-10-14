IN PHOTOS: How content creators glammed up for Pulse Influencer Awards 2024

The event, held at the Mövenpick Hotel & Residences in Nairobi, saw content creators showcase daring and trendsetting looks that captured the essence of futuristic style.

Leading the charge was Claudia Naisabwa, who clinched the Fashion Influencer of the Year award and the title of Best Dressed Influencer at the Awards show.

She wowed the crowd in a metallic, avant-garde gown that seamlessly blended high fashion with modern tech aesthetics, embodying the night's futuristic theme.

On the other hand, Mr Xabib, the 2024 Fashion Influencer of the Year - men's category, impressed with a sleek, tailored suit featuring tech-inspired accents, perfectly merging classic style with contemporary innovation.

Notable attendees like Hanifa Farsafi, winner of Pulse X Influencer of the Year award and Instagram Influencer of the Year Lydia KM and her podcast co-host Murugi Munyi also made bold statements with their outfits.

The night's hosts, Pulse Kenya presenters Muthoni Irungu and Shem Muikia, were a great highlight of the evening. Styled and designed by Monique's Empire and Ben Bespoke Haven.

Muthoni's silver, sequin-studded mesh gown was a vision of elegance while Ben Lwalo transformed Shem into a convincing humanoid.

The red carpet wasn't just about high fashion; it also reflected the influencers' personal brands. Victor Peace, crowned Lifestyle Influencer of the Year, arrived in a casual yet sophisticated ensemble that highlighted his laid-back yet polished persona.

Overall, the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 highlighted how content creators are not only shaping digital spaces but also setting new standards in the world of fashion, making this event a true celebration of creativity and influence.

For more details about the event and a full list of winners, you can visit the Pulse Influencer Awards page on the Pulse Kenya website.

