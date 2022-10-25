Influencer Chebet Ronoh celebrates her body in beautiful bikini post [Photo]

Rono who has been subject to online trolls in the past, shared a bikini post expressing confidence in her body.

“I think natural features are beautiful,” read the caption on her post.

The comment by Ronoh attracted positive reactions from her fans and other personalities who praised her beauty and confidence.

Chebet Ronoh's bikini post Pulse Live Kenya

preciousgracie One of the best and beautiful pictures I've seen today...damn😍😍

muthonialice Damn girl 🔥🔥@rono.h you are such an inspiration

munywo.ki Najaribu kulike mara kumi aki cause you are a ten🔥🔥🔥sijui mbona inakataa

anitanderu Yes 🔥🔥🔥🔥

its_faina019 Such a burst of beauty. Your confidence in your body is really admirable. Keep up tonight.

winfred_m.charles @rono.h ,you really inspire me,have seen you go through this wonderful journey and that makes me know that, yes I can too

Chebet Ronoh Pulse Live Kenya

The influencer has had an inspiring journey in weight loss that has seen her shed off excess weight.

The journey to her current body was not easy as she had to deal with online bullies who hurled derogatory remarks regarding to her.

Ronoh started as a radio presenter on NRG before she left and joined HomeBoyz Radio where she left after a week.

She would later reveal that she left Homeboyz because she was not happy.

Chebet Rohoh, G-Money and Neville Pulse Live Kenya

“When the opportunity came, I thought God was seeing something…and I thought It would look good on my name being back on air…but then again I went back and I wasn’t happy, I didn’t like it again.

"It had nothing to do with the station, I was just like, am back to doing what I don’t want to do. So, with time I said NO and I was able to leave that again and that was the best decision I made,” she said.