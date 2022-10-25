RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Influencer Chebet Ronoh celebrates her body in beautiful bikini post [Photo]

Amos Robi

Ronoh has in the past been bullied by online trolls over her body

Chebet Ronoh
Chebet Ronoh

Former NRG radio presenter Chebet Ronoh is proud of her body and is not ashamed of sharing it.

Read Also

Rono who has been subject to online trolls in the past, shared a bikini post expressing confidence in her body.

“I think natural features are beautiful,” read the caption on her post.

The comment by Ronoh attracted positive reactions from her fans and other personalities who praised her beauty and confidence.

Chebet Ronoh
Chebet Ronoh Chebet Ronoh's bikini post Pulse Live Kenya

preciousgracie One of the best and beautiful pictures I've seen today...damn😍😍

muthonialice Damn girl 🔥🔥@rono.h you are such an inspiration

munywo.ki Najaribu kulike mara kumi aki cause you are a ten🔥🔥🔥sijui mbona inakataa

anitanderu Yes 🔥🔥🔥🔥

its_faina019 Such a burst of beauty. Your confidence in your body is really admirable. Keep up tonight.

winfred_m.charles @rono.h ,you really inspire me,have seen you go through this wonderful journey and that makes me know that, yes I can too

Chebet Ronoh
Chebet Ronoh Chebet Ronoh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Chebet Ronoh speaks on being compared to Elsa Majimbo & claims of being depressed

The influencer has had an inspiring journey in weight loss that has seen her shed off excess weight.

The journey to her current body was not easy as she had to deal with online bullies who hurled derogatory remarks regarding to her.

Ronoh started as a radio presenter on NRG before she left and joined HomeBoyz Radio where she left after a week.

She would later reveal that she left Homeboyz because she was not happy.

Chebet Rohoh, G-Money and Neville
Chebet Rohoh, G-Money and Neville Chebet Rohoh, G-Money and Neville Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Chebet Ronoh fires back at ex-friends who claimed she wets her bed

“When the opportunity came, I thought God was seeing something…and I thought It would look good on my name being back on air…but then again I went back and I wasn’t happy, I didn’t like it again.

"It had nothing to do with the station, I was just like, am back to doing what I don’t want to do. So, with time I said NO and I was able to leave that again and that was the best decision I made,” she said.

In June 2020, she mentioned that she made her first million at the age of 19.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Influencer Chebet Ronoh celebrates her body in beautiful bikini post [Photo]

Influencer Chebet Ronoh celebrates her body in beautiful bikini post [Photo]

Noti Flow's message to King Alami as she bears the blame for what transpired

Noti Flow's message to King Alami as she bears the blame for what transpired

Diana B thanks fans after a new YouTube milestone

Diana B thanks fans after a new YouTube milestone

The TMI & 3 other Kenyan Podcasts which will benefit from $100K by Spotify

The TMI & 3 other Kenyan Podcasts which will benefit from $100K by Spotify

Jackie Matubia leaves fans guessing after posting photo in a white wedding gown

Jackie Matubia leaves fans guessing after posting photo in a white wedding gown

Noti Flow sets the record straight about hospitalised ex-girlfriend

Noti Flow sets the record straight about hospitalised ex-girlfriend

I tell everybody, whatever you do, don't be an artist - Akon

I tell everybody, whatever you do, don't be an artist - Akon

Only Kenyan song on 'Top 25: Nairobi chart' edged out by Nigerian songs

Only Kenyan song on 'Top 25: Nairobi chart' edged out by Nigerian songs

Rapper 50 Cent's son Marquise apologises to him, asks to meet

Rapper 50 Cent's son Marquise apologises to him, asks to meet

Trending

Ivy Chelimo poses for a photo

Ivy Chelimo responds to claims of dating Alvan Kirui

Akon, right, and his brother Bu

Akon says his brother performed in his place when he was overbooked and crowd didn't notice

Karen Nyamu

One last one - Karen Nyamu hints at having another baby

A collage of Bill Clinton Muguai and his certificates

Impatience or system failure: Celebrities react to story of struggling first class graduate