Influencer Maureen Waititu in mourning

Maureen on her Instagram said she has had a rough week as she had to deal with the loss of a close member of her family.

The mother of two also sent out her condolences to families that had lost loved ones.

“What a week!😥 My family lost our youngest sister. My heart goes out to every family robbed of brilliant young lives. My heart is broken for my dad-he just buried his mom now his youngest daughter 💔. Time goes by fast. Hold onto those you love & don't take a moment for granted,” Maureen wrote.

Maureen Waititu's late sister Pauline Waititu Pulse Live Kenya

Messages of condolence from fans and friends filled the comment section of Maureen’s post. Here are some of them;

