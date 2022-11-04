RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Influencer Maureen Waititu in mourning

Amos Robi

Pauline Waititu was Maureen's younger sister

Maureen Waititu
Maureen Waititu

Digital content creator Maureen Waititu is in mourning following the loss of her younger sister Pauline Waititu.

Maureen on her Instagram said she has had a rough week as she had to deal with the loss of a close member of her family.

The mother of two also sent out her condolences to families that had lost loved ones.

“What a week!😥 My family lost our youngest sister. My heart goes out to every family robbed of brilliant young lives. My heart is broken for my dad-he just buried his mom now his youngest daughter 💔. Time goes by fast. Hold onto those you love & don't take a moment for granted,” Maureen wrote.

Maureen Waititu's late sister Pauline Waititu
Maureen Waititu's late sister Pauline Waititu Maureen Waititu's late sister Pauline Waititu Pulse Live Kenya

Messages of condolence from fans and friends filled the comment section of Maureen’s post. Here are some of them;

nyaminde I am so sorry for your loss @maureenwaititu So unfortunate!

kate_actress I am so sorry , may God comfort you and your family , may her beautiful soul Rest In Peace 😔🙏🏽

nandigirl_ I’m so sorry Mo. Sending you all the love 🤍🕊️

namelesskenya Oh my . So sorry to hear this. Poleni Sana and we hold you and your family in Prayer during this difficult time. 🙏🏿🙏🏿😥

sharonkmwangi So sorry for your loss hun. May she Rest In Peace 🙏🏾

mobeautymo Oh God! My sincere condolences mami. Praying that God may grant you and your family peace and comfort during this difficult time 🙏🙏 Hugs

sheshymooh May the lord calm your hearts and give you peace that surpasses all human understanding .. 😢😢cause the pain of death only he who causes it can heal it .. Take heart moh

It has been a rough year for Maureen, in June 2022, she also lost her grandmother that she is named after.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
