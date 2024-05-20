Influencer Msupa M's reaction after being linked to Kimani Mbugua's troubles

According to him, Kimani’s issues began after his drink was allegedly spiked at a party. He recounted how his daughter discovered the troubling event.

"My daughter took his phone, went through it, and saw photos and videos of him at the party drinking, vomiting, and falling while girls were beating him up. Before that, my daughter told me she had seen a white substance in his glass,” he said.

Public reaction to baba Kimani's remarks

After the father's revelation, netizens blamed Kimani’s friends for not protecting him.

Social media influencer Mollage, who was reportedly also a close friend of Kimani during his career peak responded to the accusations.

On May 18, Mollage took to her X account to address the situation indirectly. “Everyone involved in this will pay dearly, I assure you. As for my friends and lovers, thank you for checking up on me. I am doing well and with the people that matter. I’m alright.”

While Msupa M did not explicitly mention Kimani’s issue, her followers interpreted her message as a response to the ongoing situation and offered support.

Kimani Mbugua's relationship troubles

On February 4, 2020, Kimani Mbugua spoke to a local media house about his then-fiancée, Michelle Njeri.

Kimani proposed to Michelle at her workplace while she was unwell, and they were planning a wedding before the end of the same year.

However, things took a turn in 2022. Kimani disclosed that Michelle left him when she could no longer cope with his condition.

“My relationship with my ex-fiancée ended and I was devastated. I was invested in the relationship although I had done so many things wrong. I had caused her so much pain, and, understandably, she couldn’t take it anymore. So she ended the relationship,” he admitted.

