Ini Edo reveals how motherhood changed her lifestyle

"The fact that you can actually love somebody else more than yourself. All of a sudden, somebody else is more important than yourself," she said.

Pulse Nigeria

“I’m somebody who just really loves myself and my space. But then, you realise that before you start to think about yourself, you wake up in the morning and you’re not thinking of yourself. You’re thinking of your child.”

It would be recalled that in December 2021, the actress revealed during an interview that she welcomed a child via surrogacy.

"Yes I do have a daughter and I had her through surrogacy. The Eggs are mine and so genetically she's my blood. I chose this path to fulfill my dream of becoming a mother," she said.

When asked about the identity of the father of the child, the movie star revealed that she opted for a donor just to avoid the drama associated "between a mother and a father over a baby in public forums."

"I opted for a donor for me and my baby's peace of mind. Another major reason I opted for a donor is that it scares me so much when I see banter and controversies between a mother and a father over a baby in public forums or when I see the man insisting he wants his child if things don't work out between both parties," she said.