Inooro TV presenter marks 7 years in media in a splendid way

Kibe has spent a better part of his career at the Royal Media Services where he works as a presenter for Inooro TV.

The presenter is not limited to Inooro TV alone as he has also made appearances on Inooro Radio on some occasions.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kibe oversaw the launching of a charity foundation dubbed Simon Kibe Foundation which will try to empower the youth and also give a lifeline to those suffering in prisons.

Crime cases have surged in the recent past in Kenya and Kibe wants to help curb the issue by helping the youth, especially those who indulge in criminal activities.

The event was celebrated at the Nairobi Institute of Business Studies Technical College (NIBs) which saw musicians Ben Githae and Sammy Irungu attend.

Hon Anne Wamuratha who is the Kiambu Woman representative was present alongside Gatundu North MP Elijah Njoroge Kururia.

Pulse Live Kenya

Some of the Inooro TV presenters were also present at the event to support their brother as he celebrated his milestone achievement.

Kibe addressed the need to help those from humble backgrounds especially those families that have their breadwinners in jail.

The presenter will be touring prisons and he will be bringing along donations as a way of honouring those serving their sentences under difficult circumstances.