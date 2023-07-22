ADVERTISEMENT
Inside 14-year career of actress Brenda Wairimu, films featured & awards won

Amos Robi

In 2020, Brenda Wairimu was awarded the best actor in East Africa at the Lake International Pan African Film Festival and Sotigui Awards

Actress Brenda Wairimu
Actress Brenda Wairimu

Born and raised in the coastal city of Mombasa, Brenda Wairimu has emerged as a prominent figure in the Kenyan entertainment industry.

Her journey from a media personality and fashion designer to a celebrated actress has been nothing short of remarkable.

With an impressive portfolio of television series and films, as well as prestigious awards under her belt, Brenda continues to captivate audiences with her exceptional talent and on-screen charisma.

After completing her primary education in Mombasa, Brenda Wairimu pursued higher studies at the United States International University-Africa (USIU) in Nairobi.

She earned a bachelor's degree in international business administration, setting the stage for a promising career in the entertainment world.

Actress Brenda Wairimu
Actress Brenda Wairimu Actress Brenda Wairimu Pulse Live Kenya

Brenda's television debut came in 2009 when she appeared as Shareefah in 'Changing Times.' The series featured an ensemble cast, including Nice Githinji and Ian Mugoya.

Her captivating performance drew the attention of producers, and she soon landed the lead role in the popular Kenyan soap opera 'Mali' in 2011.

Following her success in 'Mali,' Brenda Wairimu continued to excel in the television industry. In 2013, she joined the cast of the drama series 'Kona,' where she portrayed Pamela Oyange.

'Kona' garnered immense popularity and aired over 25 episodes, solidifying Brenda's status as a sought-after actress.

Actress Brenda Wairimu
Actress Brenda Wairimu Actress Brenda Wairimu Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Most Influential Actor/Actress of the Year

Brenda's acting prowess transcends the small screen, as she has also significantly impacted the world of film. In 2012, she featured in the award-winning series 'Shuga,' portraying the character Dala.

Subsequently, she showcased her versatility in 'Skandals Kibao' and secured a lead role in the critically acclaimed series 'Monica' in 2018.

With only 26 episodes, the latter marked Brenda's remarkable acting skills in a captivating storyline.

Brenda's venture into film brought her both critical acclaim and recognition. Her exceptional performance in 'Subira' earned her the Best Actress in a Film Award, while she also co-produced '18 Hours,' showcasing her talent and dedication in both on-screen and off-screen roles.

Actress Brenda Wairimu
Actress Brenda Wairimu Actress Brenda Wairimu Pulse Live Kenya

Brenda Wairimu's outstanding talent has not gone unnoticed she has received several prestigious awards for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

In 2019, she was honoured with the Best Actress Award at the Kalasha Awards.

The following year, she received the Women in Film Award, and her exceptional acting skills were recognized at the Lake International Pan African Film Festival and Sotigui Awards in Burkina Faso, where she was awarded Best Actor in East Africa.

