Instagram fashion influencer Sammy Boy flaunts new Mercedes Benz [Photos]

The flashy influencer whose sense of fashion speaks for itself adds the new vehicle to his growing list of properties he owns.

The latest acqusition comes just days after Sammy Boy acquired a Mercedes Benz

Taking to his socials Sammy Boy said : “Just received my new Mercedes GLE coupe today🙏🏽 Glory be to God🙏🏽.”

Sammy Boy who is seen in the company of celebrities and popular influencers received messages of congratulations from his fans and friends:

hopekidhk Congratulations

guzmanbrayk Congratulations brother keep shining

bill_clintonkenya Congrats manze naona umeongeza mnyama mwingine

brandon_bramoviske God is always the best one I really appreciate when I see my mentor on the elevation board , I'm proud @sammyboy_kenya keep going

_.yo.boey.mohaa Congratulations Sam....I'mma keep clapping till it's my time👏👏

vibewithjv hata hatujamaliza ku process the other one 🙌🙌🙌 The american dream

oyalrapkidxixaz Congratulations Big Man, hii nayo ni motivation kwangu. Truly hard work and determination pays

emily.moraa.73157 Congratulations bro God will always continue blessing you ,u have such a good heart brother u are the gift God gave us congrats once again

mbuthia396 Sure, Sammyboy you're Great, you've the Right to celebrate your success

Sammy Boy has however been over allegations of conning people of their cash in what he says is forex trading.

The influencer however insists he does clean businesses and those accusing him of extortion just false in the wrong hands.

In a past interview with Presenter Ali, Sammy Boy revealed that he his flashy lifestyle was out of the investments he has made from his earnigs.