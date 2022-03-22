RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Instagram takes action against Nandy’s suicide photo that had caused panic

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Instagram doesn't want me to speak my truth - Nandy

Instagram takes action against Nandy’s suicide photo that had caused panic
Instagram takes action against Nandy’s suicide photo that had caused panic

The Instagram Community has been forced to pull down a suicidal photo shared on their platform by Tanzanian singer Faustiana Charles Mfinanga stage name Nandy.

Recommended articles

The singer landed in trouble with the photo and video sharing app after going against their community guidelines.

The photo in question shows Nandy hanging from top of a tree with a rope around her neck. This had caused panic among her Instagram and Facebook followers, many wondering what prompted the artiste to share such a photo.

However, in a bid to shed light on the photo, Nandy argued that it was quickly blown out of proportion by her fans without even trying to understand what she was up to.

Nandy's post
Nandy's post Nandy's post Pulse Live Kenya
Nandy's post
Nandy's post Nandy's post Pulse Live Kenya

“Baadhi ya ma fans hawana kabisa subira ya jambo… kila kitu wanacho kiona wanona ni kiki. Me nimesema na Jambo na jambo langu ni la kufundisha sio kuharibu! Nitafute kiki na kufa ni post me mwenyewe? Nahisi na utoto kwenye brand yangu kiasi hiko. Watu wajifunze kuwa na subira ya matokea ya jambo na kupunguza ujuaji mwingi. Nina jambo langu kuweni na subira,” Nandy explained.

The songstress added that she is willing to do a radio interview to set the record straight.

“Sasa sijui niende tu redioni niongee au niingie insta live au nifanye? Maana hili jambo linanitesa sana limewatesa wengi sana. Ifike mahali itoshe sio lazima kwani lazima,” she said.

She added; "Mbona bwana insta hataki kabisa niongee ukweli wa moyo wangu 💔 (Instagram doesn't want me to speak my truth)”.

Also Read: Celebrities who opened up on battling depression or being Suicidal [List]

Nandy's post
Nandy's post Nandy's post Pulse Live Kenya

Challenges of being a Celebrity

Being in the limelight comes with a lot of pressure, from people having high expectations of you to everyone meddling with your life since you have no privacy and you have to keep up with rumors and negative stories.

You may think their life is perfect, but they are humans too and some have been battling with issues that we know nothing about.

Suicide Rates in Kenya

Police data released on July 27, 2021 showed that at least 483 people had commit suicide in a span of three months, with Kiambu County topping the list with the highest numbers.

“We have never recorded such a high number of suicides before and this is not only alarming but calls for urgent remedial measures,” said DCI boss George Kinoti.

In 2020, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said 1,442 Kenyans attempted suicide between 2015 and 2018, which it said were conservative figures as only a fraction of cases were reported.

Data from the World Bank puts suicide mortality rates in Kenya at 6.1 people in every 100,000, with men being in the highest risk category, with 9.1 men in every 100,000 affected.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Instagram takes action against Nandy’s suicide photo that had caused panic

Instagram takes action against Nandy’s suicide photo that had caused panic

Otile Brown gifts himself Sh80K Balenciaga Crocs as he turns a year older

Otile Brown gifts himself Sh80K Balenciaga Crocs as he turns a year older

Radio Jambo presenter Lion Deh hospitalized, appeals for blood donation

Radio Jambo presenter Lion Deh hospitalized, appeals for blood donation

They stole our format - Eric Omondi on Netflix series Young, Famous and African

They stole our format - Eric Omondi on Netflix series Young, Famous and African

Rapper Noti Flow surprises girlfriend King Alami with brand new car

Rapper Noti Flow surprises girlfriend King Alami with brand new car

Here are the richest celebrities in Kenya, according to Ringtone

Here are the richest celebrities in Kenya, according to Ringtone

Sarah Hassan, Mumbi Maina & Eugene Mbugua among nominees for AMVCA awards [Full List]

Sarah Hassan, Mumbi Maina & Eugene Mbugua among nominees for AMVCA awards [Full List]

Twitter user apologises to Davido days after alleging Peruzzi fathered his son

Twitter user apologises to Davido days after alleging Peruzzi fathered his son

Citizen TV's Lulu Hassan wins prestigious award in Tanzania [Photo]

Citizen TV's Lulu Hassan wins prestigious award in Tanzania [Photo]

Trending

MKU billionaire immortalises Churchill

Churchill Show set to make a comeback on March 19 via TV47

Legendary media personality Jimmi Gathu makes radio comeback

Jimmi Gathu makes Radio comeback

Anerlisa Muigai unapologetic for turning down Netflix reality series

Anerlisa Muigai unapologetic for turning down Young, Famous & African Netflix reality show

Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after Trevor Noah attack

American rapper Kanye West and South African comedian Trevor Noah [Instagram/KanyeTheGoatWest] [Instagram/TrevorNoah]