Instagram takes action against Nandy’s suicide photo that had caused panic

The singer landed in trouble with the photo and video sharing app after going against their community guidelines.

The photo in question shows Nandy hanging from top of a tree with a rope around her neck. This had caused panic among her Instagram and Facebook followers, many wondering what prompted the artiste to share such a photo.

However, in a bid to shed light on the photo, Nandy argued that it was quickly blown out of proportion by her fans without even trying to understand what she was up to.

Nandy's post Pulse Live Kenya

“Baadhi ya ma fans hawana kabisa subira ya jambo… kila kitu wanacho kiona wanona ni kiki. Me nimesema na Jambo na jambo langu ni la kufundisha sio kuharibu! Nitafute kiki na kufa ni post me mwenyewe? Nahisi na utoto kwenye brand yangu kiasi hiko. Watu wajifunze kuwa na subira ya matokea ya jambo na kupunguza ujuaji mwingi. Nina jambo langu kuweni na subira,” Nandy explained.

The songstress added that she is willing to do a radio interview to set the record straight.

“Sasa sijui niende tu redioni niongee au niingie insta live au nifanye? Maana hili jambo linanitesa sana limewatesa wengi sana. Ifike mahali itoshe sio lazima kwani lazima,” she said.

She added; "Mbona bwana insta hataki kabisa niongee ukweli wa moyo wangu 💔 (Instagram doesn't want me to speak my truth)”.

Challenges of being a Celebrity

Being in the limelight comes with a lot of pressure, from people having high expectations of you to everyone meddling with your life since you have no privacy and you have to keep up with rumors and negative stories.

You may think their life is perfect, but they are humans too and some have been battling with issues that we know nothing about.

Suicide Rates in Kenya

Police data released on July 27, 2021 showed that at least 483 people had commit suicide in a span of three months, with Kiambu County topping the list with the highest numbers.

“We have never recorded such a high number of suicides before and this is not only alarming but calls for urgent remedial measures,” said DCI boss George Kinoti.

In 2020, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said 1,442 Kenyans attempted suicide between 2015 and 2018, which it said were conservative figures as only a fraction of cases were reported.