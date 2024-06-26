The sports category has moved to a new website.

Intertnational celebrities rallying behind Kenyans in anti-Finance Bill protests

Amos Robi

English Football star Cole Palmer, is among the celebrites who have expressed their solidarity with Kenyans in the protests

Chelsea football star Cole Palmer
Chelsea football star Cole Palmer
  • Protests in Kenya have sparked support from international celebrities due to the controversial Finance Bill 2024
  • Jamaican reggae star Kabaka Pyramid and English Premier League star Cole Palmer are among the notable figures expressing solidarity
  • Ugandan musician and politician Bobi Wine voiced concern over reported abductions of young activists in Kenya

In a wave of protests that have swept across Kenya in response to the controversial Finance Bill 2024, international celebrities are stepping up to show their support.

These protests, sparked by an overwhelming dissatisfaction with proposed tax increases, have caught the attention of the global community, with several notable figures expressing their solidarity with the Kenyan people.

Jamaican reggae star Kabaka Pyramid is among the prominent voices lending support. The Grammy Award winner shared a heartfelt message in a video, praising the courage and determination of Kenyan protesters.

"What an inspiration! More strength and perseverance to all the youth taking a stand against the insane tax increase in Kenya!! I wish my people in Jamaica could rise up and speak up against our government," Kabaka Pyramid declared, highlighting the universal struggle against oppressive policies.

English Premier League star Cole Palmer, currently playing for Chelsea, was also quick to express his solidarity with Kenyans.

Demonstrating his support through social media, Palmer stated, "We are with you Kenyan brothers and sisters."

Ugandan musician and politician Bobi Wine also voiced his concern over the situation in Kenya.

Bobi Wine, known for his activism, expressed his disappointment at the reported abductions of young activists.

"Very concerned by reports of ongoing abductions of young activists in Kenya. We in Uganda understand the pain of illegal arrests, abductions and enforced disappearances which are a common occurrence in our country," he stated.

Bobi Wine
Bobi Wine pulse uganda

Wine's call for action was clear and urgent: "I join all persons of good conscience in condemning these abductions and call upon the Kenyan authorities to urgently release all those illegally detained. Uphold the rights of all citizens, including those opposed to the Finance Bill 2024."

The outpouring of support from international celebrities has not only amplified the voices of Kenyan protesters but also shifted global attention to the nation's struggle.

As the world watches, these expressions of solidarity highlight the importance of unity and collective action in the face of injustice.

