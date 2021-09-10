Is it finally the time for Octopizzo to agree on collaborating with Khaligraph Jones? [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

For the Kenyan modern rap pioneers Octopizzo and Khaligraph Jones, things haven't been different. The two stars haven't had a very friendly co-existence for almost a decade.

If we're being honest, in the past few years, Khaligraph has had a more mature approach towards the issue. Unlike Octo, the Tuma Kitu rapper has tried several times to cool things down as well as urging the Kibera native to jump on a collab with him.

Octopizzo, Khaligraph and Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Fresh off releasing his latest gem Champez, the OG hopped on Instagram Thursday night (September 9) to share a throwback photo of him posted with his frenemy Octo.

Within 10 minutes after the post was uploaded, Octo slid on the comments leaving the Islamic expression, "ALAAA ALAA Allahu akbar," along with two laughing emojis.

This is a gesture that Khali is still very open to working with Octo. But before we continue, let's briefly take a look at how the two had their supposed fallout and how they've related with each other over the years.

Beginning of Octopizzo-Khaligraph beef

It all started in 2013 when Octo, for whatever reason, denied knowing who Khaligraph was in an interview. Prior to that, Octo and Khali had performed together at local shows way before either of them became somebodies in the industry.

In February 2014, Papa Jones unleashed I Run 254, a vicious diss track aimed at Octo. On the track, the Kayole rapper referenced Octo's mzungu wife, claiming she's the one who funded the Young Puffy artist's career.

"And since nianze kupata fame na pesa kuna mzee ako na machungu (say what),

Rapper Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya

"Ni zangu sipatiwi na kamzungu (haha), And still bado uko na guts zakujichocha, na mlami akikutoka kesho utarudi ocha, illuminati wannabe nigga what the hell you trippin bout," the then 23-year-old Khali rapped in the beginning of the song.

Octopizzo didn't release a proper diss track, but in response, the rapper took shots at Khali during a Homeboyz Radio freestyle later that year.

At that point, there was a clear division between the two parties and the following years would see the two sneak-dissing each other in songs.

Pulse Live Kenya

Octopizzo's 2016 hit Utanisho was presumed by many to be a Khaligraph diss, although the Namba Nane MC has never confirmed or denied the allegations.

Khaligraph would later find himself under fire after he appeared on a TV show with lighter skin. Unsurprisingly, Octo didn't hold back his shots and went on to set Khali on fire in a Facebook post, mocking him for skin bleaching.

“Ndugu Omollo, nilikua nataka nikutoe rangi lakini sasa siwezi ju umejitoa mwenyewe," Pizzo wrote before daring Khali to release a diss track. In the long post, he also offered to help Khali with self-esteem problems if he was having any.

Rapper Octopizzo and Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya

It didn't take long before Khali dropped Toa Tint, a remix to Future's Mask Off where he addressed the bleaching backlash.

In the outro of the track, Khali said, "Alafu nyi' ma-rappers msicheze na mi, n'tawachapa vibaya sana. Sana sana we mwenye umeisha fashion," which was a direct response to Octo.

Octopizzo would release his album, Next Year where he dissed Khali on the track Noma Ni with: "Hizo chocha za kurap faster faster come slowly."

Octopizzo-Khaligraph beef has never gotten personal

If we put aside the back and forth the two had concerning buying YouTube views in 2020, the situation has been relatively peaceful, especially from Khali's side.

Khaligraph Jones and Octopizzo Pulse Live Kenya

In numerous interviews, he has admitted to having no issues reconciling with his longtime nemesis and that he never took the beef personally.

He has also made it clear that he's open to working with Octo, including in his 2020 smash, "Yes Bana" featuring Bien.

In the track, he raps, "Na mi sina beef na Ohanga (Sipendi). Ohanga hunitaki kwa nini? (Yes bana). Mbona usifanye traki na mimi? (Yes bana)."

Octopizzo and Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya

Now, it might sound a little too late for the two talented rappers to hop on a track together, but here's a suggestion; they should tap one of the new cats in the game to play as mediator.

For example, if they let someone like Munga, Boutross, Scar, Kahush or any other neutral party who recently broke into the scene to help cool down temperatures on the record as well as superb production, we will have magic.

We just hope one day this happens.

Pulse Live Kenya

