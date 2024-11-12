Isaac Mwaura’s wife reflets on healing journey after 10-year endometriosis battle

Mukami, who has been fighting endometriosis for over a decade, shared her heartfelt gratitude for the support she received during this difficult time.

Nelius goes for 3rd surgery

Mukami has been living with endometriosis, a painful condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of it, often causing severe pain and complications.

Isaac Mwaura with his wife Nelius Mukami Rwamba Pulse Live Kenya

This battle has been a long and painful one for her, with multiple surgeries over the years aimed at managing her condition.

Her latest surgery was her third major operation for endometriosis, a journey she described as both physically and emotionally challenging.

She shared a photo of herself in a wheelchair, holding a bouquet of flowers, symbolising her resilience. She acknowledged the challenges of her surgery but expressed gratitude for the skilled medical team that handled her care with professionalism and compassion.

"Bent but not broken. I am finally out of the hospital and cannot express enough how grateful I am for all the prayers, best wishes, and unwavering support. The surgery had its challenges, but thanks to the skilled doctors, everything was handled with great care," she wrote.

Grateful for support

Mukami’s message was filled with gratitude for the support she received from her loved ones and the public.

She thanked everyone for their prayers, best wishes, and unwavering support during her time in the hospital. She specifically expressed appreciation for her family and friends, whose love and encouragement gave her strength during some of her most challenging moments.

"To my incredible family and friends, your love and encouragement helped me through the toughest moments. I am now on the journey to healing and restoration, and your support has truly made all the difference", she wrote.

Looking forward to healing and restoration

She mentioned that she is now focusing on healing and restoration and hopes to return to her normal life soon. With the support of her loved ones and a positive outlook, she is determined to overcome the remaining hurdles.

Mukami’s lighthearted side also shone through her post, where she joked about the numerous lunch offers she received from friends and supporters while she was hospitalised.

With her discharge, Mukami is ready to cash in on these promises, sharing her eagerness to enjoy some of her favourite foods.

"And to everyone who promised to buy me lunch once I’m well—this is your official notice! I’m already dreaming of pepper steak, grilled meats, burgers, and every spicy dish I can get my hands on. The foodie in me is ready to feast, so I’ll be cashing in on those offers soon!" she wrote.

Message of gratitude & resilience

In her heartfelt message, Mukami thanked everyone who stood by her during this trying period, expressing her appreciation for the outpouring of love and support.