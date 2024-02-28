The sports category has moved to a new website.

Isaboke Nyakundi discloses call behind abrupt halt of 'Shamba la Wanyama' show

Amos Robi

According to Nyakundi, the premature end of 'Shamba La Wanyama' robbed the Kenyan audience of what promised to be a compelling show

Television series 'Shamba la Wanyama' faced an unexpected halt after just one episode, leaving actor Isaboke Nyakundi and the rest of the cast disheartened.

Nyakundi recently shared insights into the abrupt end of the much-anticipated show, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes events that led to its cancellation.

In an interview with SPM Buzz, Nyakundi expressed his disappointment, revealing that they came to learn of the decision to take the show off air after a phone call from their producer.

Despite months of dedicated work, including filming in Nyahururu for over three months, the cast received the shocking news that the show would be pulled from broadcast.

"It was very devastating because we spent three months in Nyahururu making that show with the locals and everyone, we left our families to go and make the show," Nyakundi lamented.

"It was a great show, the first episode aired and then the producer called and told us a phone call came from somewhere and the show had to be pulled down," Nyakundi added.

Efforts to uncover the source of the decision proved futile, leaving the cast puzzled and frustrated.

Nyakundi emphasised that the lack of clarity surrounding the cancellation only added to their disappointment.

"It is exactly as I have told you, a phone call came from somewhere and the show had to be cancelled," he explained.

Speculation arose regarding the possible reasons behind the sudden cancellation, with Nyakundi suggesting that the show may have touched a nerve by exposing uncomfortable truths.

"I feel like the show rubbed some people the wrong way who felt like we were exposing their trade secrets and then it was cancelled," he remarked. "Many people don't love the truth and that show spoke a lot of truth," he said.

Despite the setback, Nyakundi expressed hope that the reasons behind the cancellation would eventually be disclosed, providing closure for both the cast and disappointed viewers.

"Kenyans were robbed of a great show and entertainment, and they too are hoping maybe the runners of the show will give a detailed explanation of why the show was pulled off air," he concluded.

Beyond 'Shamba la Wanyama' Nyakundi said he is working on his first feature film as a director which will be released later in the year.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
