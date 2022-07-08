RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It is okay for Bebe and Saha to 'beef' without violence - Chameleone

Philip Matogo

Musician Jose Chameleone, real Joseph Mayanja, has weighed in on the quarrel between King Saha and Bebe Cool saying that it okay to “beef” as long it does not turn violent.

Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Chameleone is no stranger to rivalries within the industry having battled with Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi, and Bebe Cool, real name Moses Ssali, himself.

His disagreements with the two have often reached fever pitch, but rarely bubbled over into outright violence.

King Saha (left) with Chameleone
King Saha (left) with Chameleone Pulse

Speaking about the supposed beef between Bebe Cool and King Saha, real name Mansour Ssemanda, the singer praised Bebe Cool for not responding to King Saha with a song of his own.

"Bebe Cool is my senior friend. King Saha is a friend too and before he released the song, I was aware. I just want us to understand that as long as the songs are not violent, it's okay. I congratulate Bebe Cool because he handled it maturely," he said in an interview recently.

Allan Hendrick Ssali (left) with Chameleone
Allan Hendrick Ssali (left) with Chameleone Pulse

Chameleone, however, counseled the two artists to find some common ground, this way their disagreement does not go from cross purposes to the crossing of swords.

Recently Bebe advised his son, the singer Allan Hendrick Ssali, to steer clear of any conflict with King Saha and instead focus on making music as a means of bringing people together on the dancefloor instead of tearing them apart on the battleground.

Bebe Cool
Bebe Cool Pulse

Many have taken Bebe’s wise counsel with a pinch of salt, pointing out that he has not mended fences Bobi Wine.

So, fans have advised him to take the log out of his own eye, and then he will see clearly to take the speck out of his brother's eye.

Philip Matogo is a politics and business writer.

It is okay for Bebe and Saha to 'beef' without violence - Chameleone

