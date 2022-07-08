It is okay for Bebe and Saha to 'beef' without violence - Chameleone

His disagreements with the two have often reached fever pitch, but rarely bubbled over into outright violence.

Speaking about the supposed beef between Bebe Cool and King Saha, real name Mansour Ssemanda, the singer praised Bebe Cool for not responding to King Saha with a song of his own.

"Bebe Cool is my senior friend. King Saha is a friend too and before he released the song, I was aware. I just want us to understand that as long as the songs are not violent, it's okay. I congratulate Bebe Cool because he handled it maturely," he said in an interview recently.

Chameleone, however, counseled the two artists to find some common ground, this way their disagreement does not go from cross purposes to the crossing of swords.

Bebe talks peace

Recently Bebe advised his son, the singer Allan Hendrick Ssali, to steer clear of any conflict with King Saha and instead focus on making music as a means of bringing people together on the dancefloor instead of tearing them apart on the battleground.

Many have taken Bebe’s wise counsel with a pinch of salt, pointing out that he has not mended fences Bobi Wine.