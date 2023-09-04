The sports category has moved to a new website.

It takes me a while to forgive people who hurt me - Joeboy

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The great thing is the fact that he is trying to do better on that front.

The singer recently guest starred on the Zero Conditions Podcast, where he spoke on his come-up and his musical opinions. When the topic of 'forgive and forget' came up, he noted how difficult it is to forgive people who hurt him.

Joeboy stated that this is because he tries his best to do right by people. He also stressed that he takes it personally when people hurt him in ways he wouldn't do to them.

He said, "It's hard for me to forgive and forget, I can't lie. I'm sorry but I'm trying though. I can hold a grudge because one thing I like to do when it comes to relationships with people is to make sure I do everything right. So when someone acts funny with me I take it personally because I'd never do that to you, why are you doing that to me? That's why I take it personally."

Going on, he noted that when he's able to let bygones be bygones, he would rather not have the offender in his space. His reason for this is linked to the fact he does not cut people off quickly, so if they manage to blow through their numerous chances he cuts them off.

He declared, "I might even forgive but it would take a while though, but I'd forgive, It'd be very difficult to give the person access again," he stated.

The singer also cited his biggest takeaway on the topic of forgiveness by recalling a piece of advice a friend gave him. He has learned that reducing one's expectations of other people helps a lot.

See the full episode below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
It takes me a while to forgive people who hurt me - Joeboy

