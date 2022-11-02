RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It would have been your 49th birthday today -Winnie Odinga on missing Fidel

Masia Wambua

Fidel Odinga died aged 41 and was considered Raila's possible political heir.

Winnie Odinga
Winnie Odinga

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's daughter Winnie reminisced about her late older brother Fidel Castro Odinga, years after his sudden demise back in 2015.

The blooming daughter of the former premier who has shown interest in politics said she misses her brother who died under unclear circumstances.

Fidel had been considered to be a possible political heir of his father Odinga.

While sharing a photo on her Instagram stories, Winnie who after elections took time off social media, said today would have been Fidel's 49th birthday.

The message was shared alongside a photo of the elder brother in school uniform and Winnie as a small girl.

A collage of Winnie Odinga and his late brother, Fidel Odinga
A collage of Winnie Odinga and his late brother, Fidel Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Winnie Odinga is back on Twitter with cryptic message after ugly spat

"It would have been your 49th birthday today. Rest easy Baba Allay," she wrote.

Since the death of Raila's firstborn son, the cause of his death has not been made public despite the investigations having been carried out and postmortems done.

As is expected in many cases, these unanticipated deaths plunge the nation into a sudden state of mourning, leaving people spreading rumors about possible causes of the deaths.

But that is a common trend that has existed for a long time when notable figures in our society die, their reason and cause of death are often not made public.

Winnie Odinga, daughter to ODM leader Raila Odinga, during a past function
Winnie Odinga, daughter to ODM leader Raila Odinga, during a past function Winnie Odinga, daughter to ODM leader Raila Odinga, during a past function ece-auto-gen

READ ALSO: How I helped save Raila’s life on 2 occasions in 2021 - Winnie Odinga

Fidel was found dead in his home near Nairobi on Sunday, January 4, prompting a police investigation and minor unrest in the capital at that time.

Police reports had it that Fidel Castro Odinga, 41 then, who was seen by political pundits as a potential successor to his father, returned home on a Saturday night after an evening out drinking with friends and was found dead in his bed on Sunday.

Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
