It would have been your 49th birthday today -Winnie Odinga on missing Fidel

The blooming daughter of the former premier who has shown interest in politics said she misses her brother who died under unclear circumstances.

Fidel had been considered to be a possible political heir of his father Odinga.

While sharing a photo on her Instagram stories, Winnie who after elections took time off social media, said today would have been Fidel's 49th birthday.

The message was shared alongside a photo of the elder brother in school uniform and Winnie as a small girl.

"It would have been your 49th birthday today. Rest easy Baba Allay," she wrote.

Since the death of Raila's firstborn son, the cause of his death has not been made public despite the investigations having been carried out and postmortems done.

As is expected in many cases, these unanticipated deaths plunge the nation into a sudden state of mourning, leaving people spreading rumors about possible causes of the deaths.

But that is a common trend that has existed for a long time when notable figures in our society die, their reason and cause of death are often not made public.

Winnie Odinga, daughter to ODM leader Raila Odinga, during a past function

Fidel was found dead in his home near Nairobi on Sunday, January 4, prompting a police investigation and minor unrest in the capital at that time.