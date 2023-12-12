The sports category has moved to a new website.

It's a girl! Ciara & Russel Wilson welcome baby number 3 to the world

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Congratulations are finally in order!

They got married in a private wedding in 2016 [Instagram/Ciara]
They got married in a private wedding in 2016 [Instagram/Ciara]

On Monday December 11, 2023, the couple let the world in on their good news with a collaboration Instagram post. Their followers got a first look at the bundle of joy holding on to her parents fingers, dressed in a cute black onesie and a customised beanie bearing her name.

The caption read, "Amora Princess Wilson, 9lbs 1oz, We Love You so much!"

Since the announcement, Ciara and her husband have received bouts of congratulatory messages across social media from fans, supporters and social media users at large. The picture of the baby girl garnered lots of 'aww's' in the comment sections, with fans pointing out her adorable features.

Back in August, 2023, Ciara announced her pregnancy in the best way a dancer like herself would...dancing. The captivating silhouette video she posted dancing by the pool had her fans commending her for sticking to her promise. What promise? In March 2022, Russel romantically and publicly asked her for another child, making it clear that he intended to expand their family and she said yes.

He did this while Ciara was hosting the Ellen DeGeneres Show by joining her on stage and asking her, "Can we have more babies?" to which she responded, "We definitely can," later adding, "I'm down to do it again with you," while laughing.

In total, Ciara, now has four children, her first son, Future Zahir Wilburn from her previous relationship with rapper Future, daughters Amora, Sienna, and son Win, with Russell.

Now ciara and Russel's blended family has extended by one more [Instagram/Ciara]
Now ciara and Russel's blended family has extended by one more [Instagram/Ciara]

Congratulations to the new parents!

