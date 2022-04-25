RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It's about time for the success of the Muhoozi project - Bebe Cool

Philip Matogo

Musician Bebe Cool has reportedly said he believes the time is ripe for the so-called Muhoozi project.

Bebe allegedly voiced his support for the said project after his performance at the 48th birthday celebrations of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba which took place on Saturday at Cricket Oval, Lugogo.

The Muhoozi project is said to be a not-so-well-hidden plot to have Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba succeed his father president Yoweri Museveni when the latter eventually leaves office.

"This country has come from very far; we have those who liberated it and us who must complete what they started. It's just about time for the success of the Muhoozi project," he reportedly said.

It is widely believed that Saturday’s birthday bash in celebration of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba was the officially unveiling of the so-called Muhoozi project.

The Gagamel kingpin Bebe, whose real name is Moses Ssali, has been a strong supporter of president Museveni’s party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), for quite some time.

Bebe, who is on the wrong side of 40, recently said he is just getting started and so his fans should expect a lot more from him.

While performing at Vegas Club in Kawempe a few weeks ago, Bebe said will be dropping more songs like gifts from the heavens and so Ugandans must brace themselves, for the best is yet to come.

“I recently told Chameleone that I will retire in 20 years and that was a wake-up call. He has now started releasing music again. He was starting to relax,” Bebe Cool said.

Chameleone, real name Joseph Mayanja, is 42 years old and has been performing at the top of his game for over 20 years as an Afrobeat artist.

Bebe had more news for those who hope he will hang up the microphone and retire, warning the young musicians to step up their game because the big musicians, such as himself and Chameleone, are not about to slow down.

