It's about time for the success of the Muhoozi project - Bebe Cool

Pulse

The Muhoozi project is said to be a not-so-well-hidden plot to have Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba succeed his father president Yoweri Museveni when the latter eventually leaves office.

"This country has come from very far; we have those who liberated it and us who must complete what they started. It's just about time for the success of the Muhoozi project," he reportedly said.

Pulse

It is widely believed that Saturday’s birthday bash in celebration of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba was the officially unveiling of the so-called Muhoozi project.

The Gagamel kingpin Bebe, whose real name is Moses Ssali, has been a strong supporter of president Museveni’s party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), for quite some time.

I still have 20 more years

Bebe, who is on the wrong side of 40, recently said he is just getting started and so his fans should expect a lot more from him.

Pulse

While performing at Vegas Club in Kawempe a few weeks ago, Bebe said will be dropping more songs like gifts from the heavens and so Ugandans must brace themselves, for the best is yet to come.

Pulse

“I recently told Chameleone that I will retire in 20 years and that was a wake-up call. He has now started releasing music again. He was starting to relax,” Bebe Cool said.

Chameleone, real name Joseph Mayanja, is 42 years old and has been performing at the top of his game for over 20 years as an Afrobeat artist.

Pulse