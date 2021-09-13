It’s been a rough week- Rapper Nazizi gives update on her ailing father Firoz Hirji

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Nazizi said that she is glad her father is responding well to treatment and they are praying for him to come back home soon.

“It’s been a Rough week for @firozhirji and us all. Our beloved babu was Admitted on Monday.

We miss these moments....we miss the talks and laughter, we miss just knowing his asleep next door.

All in all we are thankful to The Most High that he is recovering and praying for him to come back home soon. @jazeeladam misses his Twin.. This is Jaz n Babu 3 months ago at their fav spot (Chini ya mti)” reads an update from Nazizi.

In January this Year, Nazizi sent out an urgent appeal for blood donations after her father was again Hospitalized.

The rapper made the appeal in a short clip at time she was at the Nairobi Hospital. At that particular time, a disturbed Nazizi explained that her father, Firoz Hirji, was admitted at the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was in need of blood.

She added that any blood group would be allowed to donate blood as long as they clarified that it is for Mr Hirji.

"It's been 10 days since dad has been in hospital. I've spent a lot of time with him too, I'm lucky I been on leave because Jah knows I wouldn't be able to cope," she posted back in January.

Nazizi's mother has also been in and out of hospital since 2016 with the rapper revealing that earlier in the year she had also been admitted in hospital.