Celebrated Kenyan rapper Nazizi Hirji has given an update on her ailing Father Firoz Hirji, after he was admitted in Hospital on September 6, 2021 (Monday).
It’s been a rough week- Rapper Nazizi gives update on her ailing father Firoz Hirji
Praying for him to come back home soon - Nazizi
In a post seen by Pulse Live, Nazizi said that she is glad her father is responding well to treatment and they are praying for him to come back home soon.
“It’s been a Rough week for @firozhirji and us all. Our beloved babu was Admitted on Monday.
We miss these moments....we miss the talks and laughter, we miss just knowing his asleep next door.
All in all we are thankful to The Most High that he is recovering and praying for him to come back home soon. @jazeeladam misses his Twin.. This is Jaz n Babu 3 months ago at their fav spot (Chini ya mti)” reads an update from Nazizi.
In January this Year, Nazizi sent out an urgent appeal for blood donations after her father was again Hospitalized.
The rapper made the appeal in a short clip at time she was at the Nairobi Hospital. At that particular time, a disturbed Nazizi explained that her father, Firoz Hirji, was admitted at the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was in need of blood.
She added that any blood group would be allowed to donate blood as long as they clarified that it is for Mr Hirji.
"It's been 10 days since dad has been in hospital. I've spent a lot of time with him too, I'm lucky I been on leave because Jah knows I wouldn't be able to cope," she posted back in January.
Nazizi's mother has also been in and out of hospital since 2016 with the rapper revealing that earlier in the year she had also been admitted in hospital.
"On this day I was super thankful that my mum was out of the hospital and was getting better. I'd spent a whole week with her talking and feeling blessed to have her around still. I went to the beach and reflected on our time together and how precious life is," she captioned one of her photos.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke