Citizen TV news anchor Lillian Muli has rubbished claims that she will be vying for the Machakos Senatorial by-election, slated for 23rd March 2021.

The poster went viral shortly after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officially set the date for the by-election.

Ms. Muli through a series of posts on Instagram shared a poster of her vying on a Wiper Party ticket, that has since gone viral, insisting that it was all fake.

It’s Fake! Lillian Muli screams after poster of her vying for Machakos Senator goes viral

She pointed out that her name is spelled with a double L, calling on people to ignore the poster, and close friends sending it to her to cease doing it.

“My name has double L so obviously this is a fake poster. Ignore! Also stop sending me this asking if its true it's NOT!” said Lillian Muli.

“Enough of this! Stop it!” she said in another post.

It’s Fake! Lillian Muli screams after poster of her vying for Machakos Senator goes viral

It’s Fake! Lillian Muli screams after poster of her vying for Machakos Senator goes viral

Following her reaction, here is how her colleagues and fans reacted;

akotheekenya I would have voted mommy why not?

kennedykavoi Thanks mydia sister.don't involve yourselves to politics, its a dirty game

beaty.kei Watu wakudanganye kabisa ati usimame wata vote, utaangushwa kama kampuni ya kamisi 😂😂😂.

elaijahgichuru IGNORE !!

ms.isabwa Wow I would vote for you if it was true 😘

mucugianganga Sorry about that but if it were true you have my vote!

amamophil Can't you give it a try?

nitty3765 i was very ready to vote for you👊🏿

machaa.maggie 😂😂😂😂atleast dr don't try this

connie.kuria We would still vote for you Nzisa regardless 😍

jmuthangai Even the English on the slogan is so wrong . I would have been shocked

djmistadru Wueh! WaKenya hawashindwi! 😂😂😂