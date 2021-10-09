RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It's illegal - KURA declares on Bevalyne Kwamboka's business

Miriam Mwende

The chips vendor went viral after altercation with Senator Millicent Omanga

Chips vendor Bevalyne Kwamboka at her place of business. Roads authority has declared it illegal

Twitter-famous chips vendor Bevalyne Kwamboka has started facing some of the pains of being famous after her popularized business was declared illegal.

Ms Kwamboka, who operates a roadside food stand at the Kware footbridge in Embakasi East constituency, became a trending topic this week after an exchange with Nominated Senator Millicent Kwamboka.

It would seem that her hours of fame have brought unwanted attention from authorities after a Twitter user inquired whether her chosen business premises was allowed by the law.

A civil engineer going by Howard M'manyi on Twitter sought to find out from the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) on whether Bevalyne's activities were legal.

Responding to the user, KURA explained that Kwamboka had chosen to put her business in an area that is designated for pedestrians thereby infringing on their rights.

"This is illegal and an infringement to pedestrian rights, The footbridges and walkways are meant for Pedestrian passage and not any form of business," they tweeted.

