It's illegal - KURA declares on Bevalyne Kwamboka's business

Ms Kwamboka, who operates a roadside food stand at the Kware footbridge in Embakasi East constituency, became a trending topic this week after an exchange with Nominated Senator Millicent Kwamboka.

It would seem that her hours of fame have brought unwanted attention from authorities after a Twitter user inquired whether her chosen business premises was allowed by the law.

A civil engineer going by Howard M'manyi on Twitter sought to find out from the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) on whether Bevalyne's activities were legal.

Responding to the user, KURA explained that Kwamboka had chosen to put her business in an area that is designated for pedestrians thereby infringing on their rights.