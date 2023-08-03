The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable - Lizzo reacts to allegations

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She describes the last few days as overwhelmingly disappointing.

Lizzo's responds to the lawsuit levied against her by her former employees/
Lizzo's responds to the lawsuit levied against her by her former employees/

Recommended articles

She posted a write-up to her Instagram, addressing the allegations against her by her former dancers. The singer began by saying, "These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

Lizzo went on to call the allegations against her sensationalised, false, and unbelievable, stating that they were 'too outrageous not to be addressed'. She stated that the plaintiffs, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez were unprofessional during her tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former backup dancers alleged in their lawsuit that the singer created a hostile work environment through sexual, racial, and religious harassment. Their 30-page document highlighted up to nine claims on which their lawsuit was based.

Going on in her statement, Lizzo said, "As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team."

she debunked the charges in the lawsuit [Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images]
she debunked the charges in the lawsuit [Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images] Business Insider USA

The performer made it clear that her purpose in speaking out was not looking for sympathy or try to be seen as a victim. She also debunked the claims that made her look like 'the villain that people and the media portrayed her to be the last few days'. She also clarified that she did not dismiss any of her workers based on their weight.

Lizzo is popularly known for her feminism, preaching body positivity as well as self-love to her supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concluding her statement, she expressed her sadness on the allegations and thanked her supporters who stood by her; as well as those who reached out to her

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nadia Mukami denies wife status as she shares dowry terms for Arrow Bwoy

Nadia Mukami denies wife status as she shares dowry terms for Arrow Bwoy

Here's why Tiwa Savage has vowed not to tell her mother any more secrets

Here's why Tiwa Savage has vowed not to tell her mother any more secrets

How Caroline Mutoko's last day at Radio Africa was made special

How Caroline Mutoko's last day at Radio Africa was made special

Stevo Simple Boy's Sh200 ticket fee questioned by fans despite the bargain

Stevo Simple Boy's Sh200 ticket fee questioned by fans despite the bargain

The mic Cardi B threw at fan in Vegas goes up for auction

The mic Cardi B threw at fan in Vegas goes up for auction

Carol Katrue badmouths Kenyans in Saudi Arabia after poorly attended concert

Carol Katrue badmouths Kenyans in Saudi Arabia after poorly attended concert

It's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable - Lizzo reacts to allegations

It's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable - Lizzo reacts to allegations

Weezdom - Healthy beef & creative showbizz can help revive Kenyan music industry

Weezdom - Healthy beef & creative showbizz can help revive Kenyan music industry

'Sinzia' to 'Salari' - 10 tracks that made Nameless a Kenyan music legend

'Sinzia' to 'Salari' - 10 tracks that made Nameless a Kenyan music legend

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chipukeezy, Azziad Nasenya and Willis Raburu (PulseUhondoMtaani)

Citizen TV replaces Willis, Chipukeezy hospitalised, Brian Chira arrested & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Akothee's 1st born daughter Vesha Okello

A-list attendees: Jalang'o, Cebbie Koks among VIPs who graced Vesha's business launch

Azziad Nasenya

Azziad's major demand for dropping defamation case against Chira

Diana Marua

Diana Marua: I made out with another guy while my boyfriend was driving