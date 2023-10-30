The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It’s not easy for me, I feel trapped – Shatta Wale on celebrity status

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, says he is well aware of the perks and challenges that come with being a celebrity.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

In an exclusive interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), he opened up about the difficulties he faces due to his celebrity status and how he copes with them.

Recommended articles

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Known for his candid and straightforward persona, the 'Show Mi' hitmaker expressed his desire to maintain honesty and authenticity with people, even though he is a public figure.

He highlighted his desire to feel like a regular person when he's not on stage and mentioned that he experiences a sense of freedom when traveling to places like London, which he can't always enjoy in Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Shatta compared his experiences as a public figure in Ghana to those in the UK, stating, "I think I'm brutally honest; I want to be honest with people; I want to be real with people. When I'm off stage, I want to feel like a normal human, so actually coming here to London is giving me that feeling because when I'm in Ghana, I can't go to places."

The music star elaborated on his need to feel like a normal person, which often leads him to respond strongly to critics on social media, as it gives him a sense of being connected to the "streets."

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

"Sometimes I feel like I want to eat fufu in a local eatery or a public place, but I can't do that, and that's a significant issue for me. So, when people criticize me on social media, I just go live and talk to them as if I'm out on the street," he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta Wale compared the life of a celebrity to being confined to one's home, noting that he often has to travel and hold meetings at night to avoid disrupting the public during the day.

He emphasized the challenges of being a star, saying, "It's not easy to be a star; it's like you've bought a yard, you've built a whole prison yard, and you've locked yourself up every time. So people need to understand that it's not easy for me. In Ghana, I can't drive in the mornings or afternoons; I have to schedule all my meetings at night."

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., is a Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist. He is known by his stage name Shatta Wale, formerly Bandana.

His best-known singles are "Dancehall King", "My level" and "We taking over". He is also known for "Already" from Beyoncé's Black Is King which also featured Major Lazer.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nigerian influencers share their view on content creation between Kenya & back home

Nigerian influencers share their view on content creation between Kenya & back home

Here's why Czech influencer dropped $1 million cash from a helicopter to his fans as gift

Here's why Czech influencer dropped $1 million cash from a helicopter to his fans as gift

It’s not easy for me, I feel trapped – Shatta Wale on celebrity status

It’s not easy for me, I feel trapped – Shatta Wale on celebrity status

Diamond changes last-child tune with a romantic baby proposal to girlfriend Zuchu

Diamond changes last-child tune with a romantic baby proposal to girlfriend Zuchu

10 things you probably didn't know about ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry

10 things you probably didn't know about ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry

Marriage can humble you - Kazungu reflects on 2-year matrimony, weeks after baby news

Marriage can humble you - Kazungu reflects on 2-year matrimony, weeks after baby news

Nyashinski’s 5 stage collaborations that thrilled fans at OktobaFest 2023

Nyashinski’s 5 stage collaborations that thrilled fans at OktobaFest 2023

Watch: Drama unfolds on 'Hello Mr Right' as contestant with 4 baby mamas seeks the 5th

Watch: Drama unfolds on 'Hello Mr Right' as contestant with 4 baby mamas seeks the 5th

Willis Raburu cites reason for resignation from Nairobi County job after 4 months

Willis Raburu cites reason for resignation from Nairobi County job after 4 months

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan US-based music promoter Bernice Saroni

Bernice Saroni finally shares truth about divorce from hubby & relationship with Samidoh

Rema

'Jesus is King' – Rema dismisses Illuminati initiation rumours

Diamond Platnumz met with Zari's husband Shakib Lutaaya recently

Zari on why Diamond insisted on meeting Shakib

Radio Citizen Presenter Jerida Andayi

Forgive her - Netizens rally behind Jerida Andayi's daughter after choosing dad over mum