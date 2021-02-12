Celebrated Media Personality Nick Ndeda has shared one of his biggest Radio Memory, narrating how his show managed to save the marriage of one of his die-hard listeners.

In a tweet, the former Kiss 100 presenter pointed out the impact radio has on people's daily lives, advocating for well packaged content as opposed to just music and banter.

“My top radio memory will always be the time Murage (long time listener) called me and said my show helped save his marriage. Yeah, radio has THAT big of an impact on a people's daily lives. So fellow presenters, it's not just music and banter. It's about impact!” reads Nick Ndeda's post.

The Exit

On January 28th, 2021, Ndeda called it quits from Radio Africa Group after 9 Years of Service.

In his exit message, the prolific actor expressed gratitude towards his listeners for always tuning into his shows and supporting his hustle. At Kiss, Ndenda was hosting the Evening Drive alongside Lynda Nyangweso.

He spent 7 years at XFM and 2 years at Kiss 100.

Media Personality cum actor Nick Ndeda

Goodbye

“Does this count as a farewell KISS? 😘

Seasons come and go, and my season with Radio Africa Group has come to and end. I had a rocking 7 years at @1055xfm and another dope 2 more at @kiss100kenya 😎 I met the coolest people, made friends, family and memories. That's what life and its seasons are about. Thanks to everyone who always tuned in. Your energy and time was never taken for granted. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 So, no sadness, no tears, only excitement because now it means we are about to start a new experience, make new friends, family and memories! Onwards. Peace in the Middle East and everywhere else in between! ✌🏾#RadioPresenter#Radio #ThanksForTheMemories” reads Nick Ndeda’s exit message.

Away from Radio Africa, Nick is also the Host of "What's Good Africa" - an African urban culture magazine show alongside Remmy Majala.