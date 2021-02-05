Celebrated Kenyan Comedian Eric Omondi has for the first time weighed in, on allegations always labelled against Mwalimu Churchill that he doesn’t pay comedians.

In an interview with Massawe Japanni, Omondi refuted that claims with an explanation that comedians should be grateful for the platform offered to them by Churchill. Adding that if utilized well they can make millions with the platform.

“Mimi nimekuwa kimya, sijawahi ongelea hiyo maneno lakini nitaongelea saa hizi. Churchill anakupatia platform, mimi nasema from Experience, niko na moral authority to talk about this topic.

But hii kitu inakasirisha sana, and I think it’s just nonsense of the highest order…Churchill gives you a platform and he has never ever called someone to come for auditions. All of us go there and we are offered the opportunity to showcase our talents” said Eric in part.

Eric Omondi and Mwalimu Churchill

He added; “For him, he has a show called Churchill show…and you are allowed to sale your talent. I remember before I left the show, about 27 comedian called for a meeting demanding to speak to Churchill. They requested me to be there. They were saying, tunaona Churchill anatupita na gari, Eric Anatupita na gari, lakini hii show ni sisi that we are making it, there is no show without Us, we also want to drive those big cars and be paid big money.

Then I told them, Churchill had never paid me for the three seasons I was there but by the time I was halfway the first season, I was making millions doing adverts.

I used the platform plus my hard work to get where I am... actually I’m the one who is even supposed to pay Churchill because he put me where I am today”

Eric Omondi and Mwalimu Churchill (File Image)

Keyboard warriors

In April 2020, Mwalimu Churchill responded to allegations of not paying comedians saying its good to have critics in life as they always help you better yourself in whatever you are doing. He also asked netizens to refrain from bringing down other people in the name of being “Keyboard warriors”

Critics

“Kila mtu ananiambia, I have to mention about cyber bullying. And I will say this, It’s Good to have critics, they help you move and progress in Life, lakini hakuna pillar moja utaona imetengenezwa ya critic. A critic is fan who wants you to do better than yourself. Na wale keyboard warriors ambao hupenda kuandika maneno, sio keyboard it’s you, hautaawahi ona mtu ambaye ameendelea maishani, a businessman kama kina Chris Kirubi, Manu Chandaria, trying to bring down someone because they know the journey they have taken, so as you write those things, make sure utangali huyo jamaa useme I wish there is a way I can help them up. That’s how we grow as a society, for me it’s all about positivity, that’s how we grow. I have never seen in my life any successful person trying to bringing someone down, because they know and respect each other,” said Churchill.

