Ivy Chelimo responds to claims of dating Alvan Kirui

Denis Mwangi

Alvan Kirui claimed Ivy Chelimo broke up with him after newfound fame

Ivy Chelimo poses for a photo
Ivy Chelimo poses for a photo

The newest member of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s communications team, Ivy Chelimo, has denounced any relationship with a Kenyan who had claimed to be her boyfriend.

The man, Alvan Kirui, took to Twitter on October 18 to accuse Chelimo of breaking up with him after her newfound fame, after being influenced by her parents.

He claimed Ivy allegedly disserted him after all the media attention and landing a job at DP Gachagua’s office.

Chelimo became an online sensation after coining the nickname Riggy G for DP Gachagua.

Ivy Chelimo with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in his office on Monday, October 17, 2022
Ivy Chelimo with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in his office on Monday, October 17, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

This will always be my favourite picture I took of you. I can't believe your parents can advise you to leave me at my lowest. You know I love you, just remember all I've been doing for you, Ivy,” he said while sharing an image of Chelimo.

He also published a Twitter thread expressing disappointment with the situation.

READ: Gachagua offers Ivy Chelimo lucrative job

However, Chelimo clarified that she did not know the man, accusing him of being a clout chaser.

Please, I do not know anyone by the name Alvan Kirui and I have certainly not been involved with the person claiming in any way whatsoever!! Disregard any information circulating regarding the same,” she said.

An undated photo of Alvan Kirui
An undated photo of Alvan Kirui Pulse Live Kenya

She explained the man was only making a show on social media for attention and engagement.

The digital content creator also added that the photo Kirui claimed to have captured, was downloaded from her Instagram account.

Chelimo said she had recently graduated and was now sorted as she had found a way to make ends meet.

The young beauty noted that the opportunity to work in government was now going to prepare her to run for a seat in the 2027 general elections.

Ivy Chelimo with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Kajiado County on Monday, October 17, 2022
Ivy Chelimo with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Kajiado County on Monday, October 17, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

“He asked me what I wanted, and I just cleared university and when he asked me to join the communications team. In 2027 I would either run for a member of parliament (MP) seat or a senator,” Chelimo told YouTuber Vincent Mboya.

Chelimo who met with DP Gachagua in his office on Monday, October 17, and later accompanied him to Kajiado county for an event, said things moved really fast and she had to fit into his schedule.

“I was with my parents and I didn’t even have time to talk to many people, my parents left, we got on a chopper and went to Kajiado so by the time we got to Kajioado everyone already knew I had a job,” Chelimo said.

When Gachagua invited her to speak at Kajiado, she thanked him for extending a job offer and following up on his promise.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
