Ivy Chelimo responds to claims of dating Alvan Kirui

The man, Alvan Kirui, took to Twitter on October 18 to accuse Chelimo of breaking up with him after her newfound fame, after being influenced by her parents.

He claimed Ivy allegedly disserted him after all the media attention and landing a job at DP Gachagua’s office.

Chelimo became an online sensation after coining the nickname Riggy G for DP Gachagua.

“This will always be my favourite picture I took of you. I can't believe your parents can advise you to leave me at my lowest. You know I love you, just remember all I've been doing for you, Ivy,” he said while sharing an image of Chelimo.

He also published a Twitter thread expressing disappointment with the situation.

However, Chelimo clarified that she did not know the man, accusing him of being a clout chaser.

“Please, I do not know anyone by the name Alvan Kirui and I have certainly not been involved with the person claiming in any way whatsoever!! Disregard any information circulating regarding the same,” she said.

She explained the man was only making a show on social media for attention and engagement.

The digital content creator also added that the photo Kirui claimed to have captured, was downloaded from her Instagram account.

Ivy Chelimo reveals her plans after landing plum job

Chelimo said she had recently graduated and was now sorted as she had found a way to make ends meet.

The young beauty noted that the opportunity to work in government was now going to prepare her to run for a seat in the 2027 general elections.

“He asked me what I wanted, and I just cleared university and when he asked me to join the communications team. In 2027 I would either run for a member of parliament (MP) seat or a senator,” Chelimo told YouTuber Vincent Mboya.

Chelimo who met with DP Gachagua in his office on Monday, October 17, and later accompanied him to Kajiado county for an event, said things moved really fast and she had to fit into his schedule.

“I was with my parents and I didn’t even have time to talk to many people, my parents left, we got on a chopper and went to Kajiado so by the time we got to Kajioado everyone already knew I had a job,” Chelimo said.