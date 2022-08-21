Ivy Namu in joy after son achieved major milestone

Through her Instagram, the mother of one shared her joy in her child’s achievement saying it was a great step.

“I used to dream of days like these & I’m grateful to be experiencing such blissful moments with my fam 😊My little man is walking & it’s the cutest thing ever 🥰Today was a good day,” Namu wrote on her Instagram page.

Namu and Willis are expecting their second child together, a pregnancy the two said was not planned for.

Willis Raburu and wife Ivy Namu

Namu has previously expressed her fears in raising two toddlers but said she was going to learn in the job.

Willis Raburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu

The Royal Media Services (RMS) journalist popped the big question during the celebration of their son’s birthday and it was a big yes.

Raburu treated Namu to a surprise proposal amidst the birthday celebrations and moments captured from the beautiful occasion shared on social media.

Sol Generation signee’s Nviiri the Storyteller and Bensoul were also present at the event and they managed to entertain the couple and those present with their beautiful songs.

A section of those who attended the party, shared snippets from the occasion –congratulating them for officiating their relationship.

Willis Ruburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu

The two lover birds made the announcement on May 26, 2022 stating that their family is expanding and they are happy about it.

“We did it again! One More to adore! #Bazu #Mazu #BabyBazu +1,” read a joint announcement from Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu.