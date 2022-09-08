RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Iyanii, Eric Omondi and Sauti Sol win big in Magic Vibe awards [Full List]

Amos Robi

Eric Omondi, Iyanii, Sauti Sol and Femi One were among the winners from Kenya




Fast rising singer Iyaani has received accolade from the Magic Vibe awards after winning the best east African new artist.

The Utembe World signee in July teamed with Tanzanian singer, Harmonize for the remix of his hit song Furaha.

Furaha was produced by Alexis On The Beat and its original video was uploaded on YouTube on December 3, 2021, and so far it has garnered over 2.1 million views.

Iyanii rubber-stamped his name on the music space with the release of his viral song Pombe. Pombe was uploaded on YouTube on September 14, 2021, and so far it has over 4 million views.

Iyanii wins big in Magic Vibe awards
Iyanii wins big in Magic Vibe awards Iyaani wins big in Magic Vibe awards Pulse Live Kenya

The awards brought together top artists from the region who contested to get top the list of the most recognized artists in the region.

From Kenya, boy band Sauti Sol emerged the best East African group as Femi One took home the best African Female Hip Hop artist.

From Tanzania, Diamond Platnumz and Harmonize won the video of the year for his Mtasubiri song featuring Zuchu while the latter won the best East African male R&B pop artist.

Comedian Eric Omondi also appeared in the winners list clinching the best actor of the year.




Full List of winners:

  • Peoples Choice her vibe award Hamissa Mobetto
  • Best East African New Artist     Iyanni
  • Video Director of the year          Hanscana
  • Sports woman of year                 Opah Clement
  • Sportsman of the year                Fiston Mayele
  • Young star Award                        Mai Zumo
  • Best Gospel Inspirational           Christina Shusho
  • Best Actress of the year             Gordliver Gordian
  • Best Actor of the year                 Eric Omondi
  • Best Male Hip Hop artist              Darassa
  • Best Female R&B pop artist        Nandy
  • Best East African Group              Sauti Sol
  • Best male R&B pop artist             Harmonize
  • Video of the year                           Diamond Platnumz
  • Best Album of the year                 Ali Kiba
Amos Robi
