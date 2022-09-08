Iyanii, Eric Omondi and Sauti Sol win big in Magic Vibe awards [Full List]

The Utembe World signee in July teamed with Tanzanian singer, Harmonize for the remix of his hit song Furaha.

Furaha was produced by Alexis On The Beat and its original video was uploaded on YouTube on December 3, 2021, and so far it has garnered over 2.1 million views.

Iyanii rubber-stamped his name on the music space with the release of his viral song Pombe. Pombe was uploaded on YouTube on September 14, 2021, and so far it has over 4 million views.

The awards brought together top artists from the region who contested to get top the list of the most recognized artists in the region.

From Kenya, boy band Sauti Sol emerged the best East African group as Femi One took home the best African Female Hip Hop artist.

From Tanzania, Diamond Platnumz and Harmonize won the video of the year for his Mtasubiri song featuring Zuchu while the latter won the best East African male R&B pop artist.

Comedian Eric Omondi also appeared in the winners list clinching the best actor of the year.

Full List of winners: