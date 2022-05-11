Iyanii speaks on his Doha, Qatar electrifying performance [Video]

According to the award-winning singer and songwriter it was a good opportunity to interact and entertain his many fans based in Doha – appreciating the support they accorded his show.

“The show was very good and it was one of the best experience to see Kenyan coming together to enjoy the so many tunes that were played by DJ Lyta.

"It was a full vibe and the show was not only made up of Kenyans, we also had people from other countries who came to support us. It was all about good vibes, good energy and good time with friends and family," the singer said.

He added that the show was a great milestone for him as a Kenyan act who is striving to conquer the international market as far as music is concerned.

“I believe this was a great milestone for me as a Kenyan artiste and also for DJ Lyta as a Kenya DJ. This event put us on the map and showed us the kind of love Kenyans are willing to accord us as long as we put in work.

“Another good feeling was getting feedback for the fans on how they loved the show and the willingness to see more Kenyans perform in Doha,” Iyanii remarked.

Adding that; “I believe it will be a wakeup call to other artistes and I hope the event organizer will continue to bring in more Kenyan artistes so that our people in Qatar get to enjoy our music first hand. We want to make sure that even if they are far from home they also get to enjoy our music, Home away from home,”.

Just the other day, Iyanii and DJ Lyta staged an electrifying performance in Doha, Qatar.