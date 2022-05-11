RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Iyanii speaks on his Doha, Qatar electrifying performance [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The pombe hit-maker performed in Doha, Qatar for the first time alongside DJ Lyta

Iyanii
Iyanii

Fast-rising star and Utembe world signee Iyanii talked about his experience performing in Doha Qatar for the first time as a Kenyan artiste.

Recommended articles

According to the award-winning singer and songwriter it was a good opportunity to interact and entertain his many fans based in Doha – appreciating the support they accorded his show.

“The show was very good and it was one of the best experience to see Kenyan coming together to enjoy the so many tunes that were played by DJ Lyta.

"It was a full vibe and the show was not only made up of Kenyans, we also had people from other countries who came to support us. It was all about good vibes, good energy and good time with friends and family," the singer said.

Iyanii
Iyanii Iyanii Pulse Live Kenya

He added that the show was a great milestone for him as a Kenyan act who is striving to conquer the international market as far as music is concerned.

“I believe this was a great milestone for me as a Kenyan artiste and also for DJ Lyta as a Kenya DJ. This event put us on the map and showed us the kind of love Kenyans are willing to accord us as long as we put in work.

“Another good feeling was getting feedback for the fans on how they loved the show and the willingness to see more Kenyans perform in Doha,” Iyanii remarked.

Adding that; “I believe it will be a wakeup call to other artistes and I hope the event organizer will continue to bring in more Kenyan artistes so that our people in Qatar get to enjoy our music first hand. We want to make sure that even if they are far from home they also get to enjoy our music, Home away from home,”.

Iyanii
Iyanii Iyanii Pulse Live Kenya

Just the other day, Iyanii and DJ Lyta staged an electrifying performance in Doha, Qatar.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes yesterday 🥳 🎉 So proud to celebrate my birthday with my beautiful people in Doha Qatar 🇶🇦 ❤️,” Iyanii wrote after his show.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Iyanii speaks on his Doha, Qatar electrifying performance [Video]

Iyanii speaks on his Doha, Qatar electrifying performance [Video]

Kajala's reaction to Harmonize's public apology and Range Rover gifts

Kajala's reaction to Harmonize's public apology and Range Rover gifts

Harmonize set to launch his own cigarette brand dubbed 'Tembo'

Harmonize set to launch his own cigarette brand dubbed 'Tembo'

My dowry is Sh2 million - Stivo Simple Boy's ex-Pritty Vishy

My dowry is Sh2 million - Stivo Simple Boy's ex-Pritty Vishy

Sheila Mwanyigha's heartfelt tribute to her late father on his birthday

Sheila Mwanyigha's heartfelt tribute to her late father on his birthday

Kenya's Buruklyn Boyz, Ayra Starr & Black Sherif among 6 Spotify Radar artistes

Kenya's Buruklyn Boyz, Ayra Starr & Black Sherif among 6 Spotify Radar artistes

Stivo Simple Boy trademarks viral phrase 'Freshi Barida'

Stivo Simple Boy trademarks viral phrase 'Freshi Barida'

Singer Dela & hubby Dr Reign reveal son's face for the first time [Photos]

Singer Dela & hubby Dr Reign reveal son's face for the first time [Photos]

Juliani speaks on alleged appointment as Entertainment Director in Azimio coalition

Juliani speaks on alleged appointment as Entertainment Director in Azimio coalition

Trending

Diamond Platnumz in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shade at Burna Boy & Wizkid [Screenshot]

Diamond in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shading Burna Boy and Wizkid [Screenshot]

Comedian Njugush claps back at Andrew Kibe after he attacked him

Comedian Njugush claps back at Andrew Kibe after he attacked him

Harmonize buys mother new car with money he made in Kenya

Harmonize

Genevieve Nnaji deletes all photos from her Instagram page

Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]