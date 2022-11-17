Jackie Matubia and fiancé defend 'poor' dressing during Wakanda launch

The actress in a video on how her YouTube channel said the invite to attend the event was sent late leaving them with little time to get perfect outfits.

“The invite came on Monday mid-night so we saw it on Tuesday morning and the event was to be on Wednesday so I had a very nice outfit that I had never worn since my birthday but when I tried my outfit it was not okay so I tried reaching all the big designers but I could not get a dress in less than an hour.

“So I went for a very simple dress we are sorry we did not meet your expectations but next time we will do better,” Matubia said.

The couple went on to reveal that they could not miss the event as they were paid to attend.

“Regardless of all we could not miss the event because we were being paid to be there and we need that money,” she added.

The premier of the film saw artists come under fire from fashion police who said many of them did dress to suit the theme.

Not all celebrities however landed on the chopping board, a few celebrities among them Kate Actress and YouTuber Eve Mungai received applause for being on point in their choices of dressing.

Eve Mungai and Kate Actress Pulse Live Kenya