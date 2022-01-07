Jackie Matubia expecting baby No.2, Miracle baby loses his cool over Sailors Gang & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get to the business of the day:

Actress Jackie Matubia expecting baby number 2

Zora actress Jackie Matubia, who plays the character named Nana on the show, has announced that she is expecting her second child.

Ms Matubia shared the good news via her social media pages and fans and celebrities could not help it but shower her with lovely messages.

“Itabidi mmenijudge juu [I don't mind being judged] I can’t explain. Baby number 2 #blessed,” wrote Jackie Matubia.

Taking to her insta-stories, the TV actress shared photos capturing her baby bump with a caption which read: “Baby number 2, thank you God.”

The pregnancy announcement has attracted congratulatory messages from her fans and followers.

I lost a child and grieved in private last year - Nadia Mukami opens up

Singer Nadia Mukami has for the first time revealed that she had a miscarriage last year but decided to keep the sad news private.

In a tweet (now deleted), Nadia said that she opted to grieve in private. She also asked netizens to refrain from questioning her pregnancy.

“The answer is simple for as long as that Celebrity likes!! Nani mwingine akona Swali ???!!! I lost a child and grieved in private last year I didn’t make it anyone’s business!! Anyone in question of my pregnancy, Leave me the Fuck alone!!!!!,” said Nadia Mukami.

Nadia made the revelation while responding to Terence Creative who had asked “How long should celebrities' hide their pregnancy?

On Thursday, Nadia revealed that her and her lover Arrow Bwoy “have an angel in heaven.”

“We have been through a lot. We have our own reasons as to why we keep our things to ourselves. We have our angel in heaven,” she said.

Akuku Danger moved from ICU to HDU unit, bill stands at Sh1.8 million

Comedian Akuku Danger is now out of danger after being moved from Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to the High Dependency Unit (HDU), with doctors confirming that he can now breathe without the help of the machines.

In an update given by actress Sandra Dacha, as of January 7, Akuku’s hospital bills stand at Sh1.8 million.

She also mentioned that his lungs, which had been diagnosed at 75% loss of functionality, have begun to regenerate, a sign of recovery.

“Akuku Danger has today been transferred from the ICU to the HDU because he can now breathe on his own Hallelujah!!!! 🙏

“His 75% lungs that had failed are regenerating well🙏. His kidneys got a small infection but they did a dialysis and they are healing 🙏,” reads part of the update.

Dacha expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported Akuku in any way during his hospitalisation.

“God is a faithful God! Thank you so much guys for the financial support 🙏 The hospital bill is rising day by day. We are at 1.8M as at today. Kindly msichoke kutuma pesa (don't tire of sending what you can). Help us clear the bill. Bora mgonjwa apone. Shukran. (The important thing is to see him back in good health. Thanks.)

“Paybill - 891300, Account name - Akuku,” added Ms Sandra Dacha.

Mwalim Churchill, disclosed that Akuku was born with Sickle Cell Anemia, a chronic condition which lasts through a person's lifetime.

"Akuku Danger was born with Sickle Cell Anemia and it keeps coming and going. That’s cancer of the blood and he is always in and out of the hospital. Being able to come here and entertain you is what has kept him going. Imagine being told you have a year to live.

“Do you know how depressing that is? But he keeps going. The thing with the disease is that when it hits, it hits very hard. So today we want to dedicated this show to Akuku Danger and part of the proceeds from the show will go towards clearing his bill but I want you to share the little you have through this pay bill No. Paybill-891300," said Churchill.

Jalang’o what you did was so disrespectful - Nadia Mukami breaks silence

Singer Nadia Mukami has finally broken her silence addressing Jalang’o after he announced on radio that she is expectant.

In a five-minute video uploaded on her Instagram, a disappointed Nadia Mukami said that what Jalang’o did was demeaning and disrespectful.

"What you did was low, demeaning, and disrespectful, period. You invited us to your home and I was even sick, I did not want to go but Arrow Bwoy was like it will look bad if we are invited and we don’t show up, so let’s go.

"So, no matter the situation if you have invited me, that means that you trust me enough. I never knew you had kids, so imagine if I went and took a photo with your kids and posted it online? You have never posted them because it’s your private life and space and I respect that,” said Nadia Mukami in part.

The Maombi hit-maker went on to state that people have different reasons as to why they choose to keep certain aspects of their life private.

“You said what you said and you are not sorry about it. Arrow is the least problematic person and that's why I am with him. He is not romantic, that one I know, he has never had scandals or drama so if you see him responding to someone they have touched a live wire that was not supposed to be touched.

"Whatever you did was wrong to be honest, if it was a blogger or fan I would not even care but you invite us to your personal space so that you can open your mouth. Then the next thing is you are trying to justify it and say you are not sorry?” she questioned.

Ms Mukami added that, as a couple, they had been offended by Jalang’o's sentiments.

“Arrow Bwoy doesn’t pick fights but he is offended, I’m also offended and if I ever meet you in person I will tell you my piece of mind one on one.

“We have been through a lot and we have our reasons as to why we keep our things to ourselves. You could have called us first… People have been talking but we don’t care because we know the truth. Arrow lost his Daddy, lost his Safari last year, two people in a year, so what you did was low and cheap,” Nadia said.

Not sorry

On Thursday, January 6, 2022, Jalang’o said that he is not sorry about what he said about Arrow and Nadia Mukami on radio.

Actor Brian Ogana introduces new girlfriend as she turns a year older [Photos]

Actor Brian Ogana popularly known as Luwi Hausa, has officially introduced his new girlfriend to the world as she turns a year older.

On Friday, Ogana shared a photo of a lady identified as Dyder Abdallah, showering her with sweet words on her birthday.

“Someday I hope to be able to give you all that you deserve and so much more @mrs_honeeybee @dyder_sweetheart Thank you for staying by my side.

"To the most precious person and a lover like no other, I’m wishing you the best birthday possible. May this day be as sunny as your smile and as beautiful as you are,” reads Ogana’s message to his sweetheart Dyder.

Upon seeing the message, Dyder replied; “Thanks honey 😘😘😘thanks for loving me unconditionally 😘😘😘,”.

“I really love you babe 😘😘😘,” she added.

Four days ago, Dyder also penned down a sweet message to Ogana, thanking him for making her 2021 memorable.

“Thanks babe, thanks for making my last year colorful and memorable, thanks for loving me and picking me 😜😜 thanks for the support you showed me 😘 to another year 🥂🥂🥂 to more memories 🥂🥂 to us🥂🥂🥂 happy new year my bee😘😘😘😘😘,” reads Dyder’s post.

Ogana replied; “I know fairy tales come true because I have you. There are only two times that I want to be with you: Now and Forever,”.

You watched as everything was taken from us - Miracle Baby says about Sailors Gang

Sailors Gang group member Miracle Baby has spoken out after numerous questions on what happened to the Gengetone music group.

A frustrated Miracle Baby addressed their fans, in no uncertain terms, saying that when the group was experiencing difficulties with its management company they felt unsupported.

Sailors Gang rose to fame for their street anthems Wamlambez, Wainame, Pekejeng and others and was comprised of Peter Miracle Baby, Shalkido, QoqosJuma, Masilver and Lexxy Yung.

The explicit lyricism and expert use of the new age versions of Kenyan slang Sheng' propelled their fame even further and concurrently started various conversations on Kenya's music and pop culture.

As their career started to peak, they however, had various public spats with their management team, MRX Media, a company which belongs to radio presenter Mwalimu Rachel.

Mwalimu Rachel accused Sailors Gang of breaching their contract with her by signing with a different record label without her knowledge.

In the process, the music group was denied access to their YouTube channel and consequentially, their music. All these events taking place in the course of the year 2020.

Miracle Baby has now asked the group's fans to stop asking what happened to their beloved group.

"World mzima ilikua na ikaona tukinyang'anywa vitu zetu zote including: account zetu, doo zetu, deals za mamilioni zikapingwa na mnajua nani aliduu ivo... But ikanyamaziwa.

"(The whole world watched and witnessed as everything was taken away from us, including: our accounts, our money, and our deals which were worth millions were fought. And everyone knows who did this to us, and no one said a thing.)," the musician lamented.

Guardian Angel weds Esther Musila in private wedding

Award-winning gospel singer Audiphaxad Peter Omwaka, popularly known as Guardian Angel, is officially off the market after walking down the aisle with his fiancée Esther Musila.

The two love birds tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony that was graced by their close friends and family on Tuesday January 4, 2022.

Taking to social media, Guardian said: “And on my birthday, God did it again. Mr & Mrs OMWAKA. #lovewins.”

“My wife @esther.musila 💍 ❣❣❣,” read a caption on his photo with Esther.

On her part, Esther wrote: “To find someone as special as you out of all the people in the world is something I never imagined. Let's do this life together. Mr & Mrs Omwaka ❤❤.”

Following the wedding, fans and celebrities flocked the comment section of the couple's social media posts with congratulatory messages.

Guardian proposed to Esther Musila in May 2021 and she said yes.

Alex Mwakideu unveils own restaurant named Pampered Village

Seasoned media personality and Milele FM boss Alex Mwakideu is out here making major money moves after opening his own restaurant dubbed Pampered Village.

On Tuesday, Mwakideu appeared on Jalang’o TV, giving his fans and potential customers a tour inside the newly launched restaurant, located in Kitengela on the outskirts of Nairobi County.

“Ni mahali pa watu wa kawaida, watu wakujielewa na kupenda vitu vizuri, yaani, the finer things in life, maana hapa tuna kila kitu kizuri and pia utafurahia services zetu.

"(It a place for ordinary people but mostly those who enjoy finer things in life because we are only offering the finest and we guarantee that you will enjoy our service),” Mwakideu explained, speaking in Swahili as is his trademark.

Pampered Village is located next to another of Mwakideu's business facilities, a car wash also bearing the ‘Pampered’ brand name which he opened in 2021.

“Hapa ni Pampred Village, yaani Uswahilini haswa, njoo upate raha ya Uswahilini, si kila siku ukija Kitengela ni nyama choma, chakula chetu ni kitamu sana, njoo uwe shahidi.

"(This is Pampered Village so expect purely Swahili cuisine, our guests will enjoy the best of Swahili foods and at least Kitengela will not be known only for nyama choma. I invite everyone to come and leave us a review, our dishes are very tasty),” he highlighted.

Kiss 100 Presenter, and Mwakideu’s best friend, Jalang’o congratulated his former colleague for the new milestone, conveying that he was proud.

"Congratulations brother for the official opening of Pampered Village, definitely we will always support you. And you know I'm always proud of you,” Jalang’o told Mwakideu.

I have tested positive for Covid-19 - actress Lupita Nyong'o

Oscar-award winning actress Lupita Nyong'o tested positive for Covid-19.

In an update on her verified Twitter handle, Lupita said that she will be in Isolation for a number of days until she fully recovers.

She went on to ask her fans and followers to take care of themselves and adhere to all the measures put in place to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

“I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness. #StayMaskedAndVaxxed,” read Lupita’s tweet.

Otile Brown becomes 1st Kenyan artiste to clock 1 million subscribers

Singer Otile Brown has made history, becoming the first Kenyan artiste to surpass the 1 million subscribers mark on YouTube.

Otile who joined the streaming platform on April 20, 2016, has so far garnered over 251,743,575 views on his channel.

He is followed closely by Bahati who has 902K subscribers and over 151,289,133 views after joining the platform on August 7, 2012.

Sauti Sol have so far accumulated 856K subscribers with over 220,181,008 views after joining the streaming platform on April 9, 2012. Others; King Kaka (360K subscribers), Khaligraph Jones (538K subscribers), Nyashinski (473K ), Nadia Mukami (387K), Nadia Mukami (439K), ) Femi One (225K), Diana Marua (594K subscribers).

Edgar Obare’s account deactivated by Instagram management

If you are a heavy consumer of blogger Edgar Obare’s ‘tea’ by now you must have realized that his Instagram account is missing.

In an update through his official Twitter handle, Edgar Obare disclosed that his Instagram account, operating under the name 'bnnke' and the handle '@bnnke', has been disabled by the Instagram management.

He has promised to appeal the decision.

“Good morning, so Instagram today decided to disable my account bnnke on Instagram. We are working to figure out what to do next, as we appeal this decision with Instagram. See you soon,” Edgar Obare said.

In August, Obare lost his main account that was operating under his name, Edgar Obare. At that particular time, he was on the spot over his Wash Wash exposé.