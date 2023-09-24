The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
10 Kenyan celebrities who've joined the singles club in 2023

Lynet Okumu

Here is a list of Kenyan celebs who embraced single life in 2023. All the best as you shoot your shot!

From left: Tyler Mbaya, Ajib Gathoni, Brown Mauzo & Jackie Matubia
From left: Tyler Mbaya, Ajib Gathoni, Brown Mauzo & Jackie Matubia

In the glittering world of fame and fortune, love can sometimes take an unexpected turn.

As 2023 approaches its final stretch, celebrity couples, once seemingly inseparable, have already parted ways, surprising their fans with the news of breakups.

Here are 10 Kenyan celebrities who have parted ways since 2023 began

Renowned socialite Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo, her baby daddy, were together for two years before parting ways in August.

Vera had once professed her deep love for Mauzo, claiming he was the best among all the men she had dated.

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo
Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo

READ: Brown Mauzo ends speculation surrounding breakup with Vera Sidika

However, on Father's Day, Mauzo's revelation about being a father of five sparked rumors that may have contributed to their breakup.

He later confirmed in August, that they decided because it was best for both of them.

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung’aho considered a power couple on social media, had a two-year relationship.

They met in 2020 while shooting the TV series 'Zora' and began dating in February 2021. Despite the birth of their daughter in June 2022, they went their separate ways before her first birthday.

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho
Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho
READ: Jackie Matubia talks separation as she prioritises self-love

Matubia revealed her single-mother status on social media in July 2023.

Tyler and Georgina, the youngest couple in the Showbiz industry, were together since 2020 and shared a child.

Fans often admired their relationship, considering them a perfect match. However, in a surprising turn of events in mid-July, Georgina disclosed their breakup during an Instagram Q&A session, revealing she was in a new relationship.

Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga
Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga

Popular TikTokers Ajib Gathoni and Josh Wonder confirmed the end of their relationship in March.

Fans noticed the shift when they stopped using each other's hashtags on TikTok.

The couple, known as 'couple goals' by many fans, began their relationship on TikTok and even started a YouTube channel to document their journey.

Josh Wonder and Ajib Gathoni
Josh Wonder and Ajib Gathoni

READ: Josh Wonder reveals cause of breakup with Ajib Gathoni

However, as time passed, their paths diverged.

After being together for almost a decade, Kate Actress and Phil Director shocked their fans when they announced their separation on September 19.

Philip Karanja and Kate Actress red carpet moments
Philip Karanja and Kate Actress red carpet moments

READ: beautiful photos of Kate & Phil when everything was still rosy & flowery

The couple, who initially crossed paths during the filming of the TV show 'Mother-in-law,' dated for four years before tying the knot in November 2017 and ultimately ending their nearly six-year-long marriage.

\

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
