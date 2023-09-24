10 Kenyan celebrities who've joined the singles club in 2023

As 2023 approaches its final stretch, celebrity couples, once seemingly inseparable, have already parted ways, surprising their fans with the news of breakups.

Here are 10 Kenyan celebrities who have parted ways since 2023 began

Vera Sidika & Brown Mauzo

Renowned socialite Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo, her baby daddy, were together for two years before parting ways in August.

Vera had once professed her deep love for Mauzo, claiming he was the best among all the men she had dated.

However, on Father's Day, Mauzo's revelation about being a father of five sparked rumors that may have contributed to their breakup.

He later confirmed in August, that they decided because it was best for both of them.

Jackie Matubia & Blessing Lung’aho

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung’aho considered a power couple on social media, had a two-year relationship.

They met in 2020 while shooting the TV series 'Zora' and began dating in February 2021. Despite the birth of their daughter in June 2022, they went their separate ways before her first birthday.

Matubia revealed her single-mother status on social media in July 2023.

Tyler Mbaya & Georgina Njenga

Tyler and Georgina, the youngest couple in the Showbiz industry, were together since 2020 and shared a child.

Fans often admired their relationship, considering them a perfect match. However, in a surprising turn of events in mid-July, Georgina disclosed their breakup during an Instagram Q&A session, revealing she was in a new relationship.

Josh Wonder & Ajib Gathoni

Popular TikTokers Ajib Gathoni and Josh Wonder confirmed the end of their relationship in March.

Fans noticed the shift when they stopped using each other's hashtags on TikTok.

The couple, known as 'couple goals' by many fans, began their relationship on TikTok and even started a YouTube channel to document their journey.

However, as time passed, their paths diverged.

Kate Actress & Phil Director

After being together for almost a decade, Kate Actress and Phil Director shocked their fans when they announced their separation on September 19.

The couple, who initially crossed paths during the filming of the TV show 'Mother-in-law,' dated for four years before tying the knot in November 2017 and ultimately ending their nearly six-year-long marriage.