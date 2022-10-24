Jackie Matubia leaves fans guessing after posting photo in a white wedding gown

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Masia Wambua

The mother of two shared a photo dressed in a white wedding gown.

Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia

Jackie Matubia has left her fans guessing after she shared a photo of her wearing a white wedding gown.

The content creator was elated to put on the gown if the caption attached to the photo shared is anything to go by as she thanked God for what she said He had done and was about to do.

"What a blessed day. Thank you God for what you have done and what you are about to do," she captioned the photo.

In the photo, Jackie holds what looks like fresh-live flowers and she admires the wedding dress she is putting on with a posture that looks like she was dancing.

Jackie and her fiancé, Blessing Lung'aho have been in a relationship for a while now and have a child together but the two have not talked about having a wedding except a time in September 2022 when Lung'aho spoke about it in an interview with Eve Mungai.

During the interview, Lungaho revealed that he was ready for the wedding anytime as long Jackie was ready as well.

Jackie Matubia and Bessing Lung'aho
Jackie Matubia and Bessing Lung'aho Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia reveals greatest fear dating Blessing Lung'aho

He went ahead and said it is Jackie who is keeping him because if it were for him they could tie the knot anytime saying she is the one who has not given the matter her full attention due to her busy schedule.

"I think I’ll ask Jackie about that. If it were up to me I would have had the wedding like yesterday but she is always busy. The moment she and I will get a time when we are both free, we will get into the nearest church and finalize the wedding ceremony," Lung'aho said.

He however clarified that however much he might want to have the wedding done, he would have to involve her in every step of an exquisite event saying she is an amazing woman who would not settle for anything on offer.

"If you are having a wedding with a person of her caliber, you don't joke with it. You must take your time to plan the day, it has to be exemplary. Everything has to be well-planned for," he said.

A screenshot obtained from Jackie Matubia's insta stories
A screenshot obtained from Jackie Matubia's insta stories Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia shares stunning photos as she marks 32nd birthday

Lungaho proposed to Jackie in April 2022 during the celebration of his birthday at a city hotel the fact that they together mean she agreed to marry him.

The two rarely share their moments together less for a few light moments here and there but generally, they keep private their lives.

On June 2, the couple received their first bundle of joy.

Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
