12 Kenyan celebs who masterfully toyed with fans' emotions & minds in 2023

The year 2023 was no exception, as our beloved stars masterfully toyed with their fans' emotions, creating a whirlwind of confusion and drama.

Whether driven by genuine emotions or the calculated moves of their craft, one thing is clear – they do it for the views, the fame, and, well, because they're celebrities.

In this dynamic, they're the bosses, and we, the audience, are the staff. They've perfected the art of playing with our minds, leaving us with no choice but to consume their captivating narratives!

Mulamwah & Ruth K: More than friends, or just besties?

If there's one couple that knows how to keep fans guessing, it's Mulamwah and his 'bestie,' Ruth K.

From cozy content to shared events, they denied, denied, denied... until, surprise, a baby boy is on the way! But hey, who are we to assume anything? Just friends, right?

Amber Ray & Rapudo: A love roller-coaster worth the wait

Step aside, Mulamwah, because Amber Ray and businessman Kennedy Rapudo took us on a love roller-coaster throughout 2023. Breakups and makeups – they did it all, but shh, they're not ready to spill all the beans.

The couple's scenario is almost like a blink-and-you-miss-it situation – they break up, and in the blink of an eye, they're back together.

AmberIt's like trying to comprehend why Amber vacated their five-bedroom house; before you even wrap your head around it, the two have already seamlessly reconciled.

And if, by any chance, you happened to report on their alleged breakup, you'd be branded the storyteller of the century.

Diana & Bahati: The never-ending wedding story

Diana Marua and Bahati, the social media power couple living together for more than 7 years, continued to tease fans about their impending wedding throughout 2023.

Despite paying the dowry in October, the much-anticipated wedding date in December seems elusive.

The couple who have three children together enjoys sharing every detail, leaving fans wondering if 2024 will finally be the year they say 'I do.'

Jackie Matubia: Love life in the spotlight

Since her split from actor Blessing Lung'aho, Salem actress Jackie Matubia has kept fans guessing about her love life. Using the phrase 'confuse them,' she navigated the topic without revealing much.

Teasing without revealing, announcing relationships that vanish into thin air – she's got her fans on a merry-go-round of confusion.

Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia: The unspoken feud

Once best friends and content creation partners, Milly Chebby and Jackie Matubia turned their relationship into a mystery.

Attempts to address the rumoured feud left fans hanging, and they insist on keeping their issues private. They're family but don't ask too many questions.

Knowing that their fans are highly intrigued by the topic, Jackie and Milly seized the opportunity and crafted a series of enticing yet misleading headlines for their YouTube content – all in good fun, and, of course, for the views.

Comedian Jackie Vike, aka Awinja, and Osorosoro fooled fans with a video from their supposed beautiful wedding ceremony in April.

Playing husband and wife in skits blurred the lines between fiction and reality. Are they an item, or are we just getting played by these skit masters?

Nairofey & Yeforian: Love, laughs & lots of confusion

YouTube couple Nairofey and Yeforian, once caught in a stormy breakup, surprised fans with a reunion at the airport in September. They'd secretly rekindled their love earlier, away from prying eyes.

They kept their reconciliation private, urging fans to mind their business. Oh, the irony – telling us to stay out of their business while sharing it online.

