Nostalgia: Ruth K's oversized shoes & Jacky Vike's glow that kept men up at night

The images, which showcase their youthful days, have left many in awe of their enduring beauty and charm.

These photos not only provide a glimpse into their past but also highlight a time when beauty standards were influenced by popular products like the Fair & Lovely face cream.

A throwback image of content creator Ruth K Pulse Live Kenya

Jacky Vike on giving men sleepless nights

In Jacky Vike's photo, she is standing in a Napier grass farm, radiating a confident smile. Her caption revealed that she used to rely on the popular Fair & Lovely face cream, a product that was widely used by fashionable individuals at the time.

Jacky playfully mentioned how her flawless skin used to give men sleepless nights.

"One of the cutest. Here I had applied Fair and Lovely, such a calm soft girl who used to give men sleepless nights," Jacky wrote in her Instagram post.

The post quickly garnered attention, with many fans reminiscing about the days when Fair & Lovely was a staple in beauty routines.

Jacky's followers were not only charmed by her youthful appearance but also amazed by how she seems to have defied the passage of time.

Her timeless beauty left fans in awe, prompting numerous compliments and expressions of admiration.

Ruth K: Youthful memories & oversized shoes

On the other hand, Mulamwah's partner Ruth K, also delighted her fans by sharing several throwback photos from her younger years.

Captioning her photos with 'Your girl before neno', Ruth gave her followers a glimpse into her past, showcasing her style and personality.

In one of the photos, Ruth can be seen wearing oversized shoes, a detail that did not go unnoticed by her fans. Some playfully remarked that her love for oversized shoes started long ago.

Ruth's throwback photos prompted a frenzy of positive reactions from her followers. Many praised Mulamwah for choosing a beautiful partner, while others expressed their admiration for Ruth's beauty, noting that she looked stunning even back then.

The photos evoked a sense of nostalgia among her fans, with some reminiscing about their own youthful days and the fashion trends that defined them.

Celebrating youthful memories

The throwback photos shared by Jacky Vike and Ruth K have resonated with their followers, reminding them of the joys and simplicity of their younger days.

Fans expressed their appreciation for the trip down memory lane, commenting on how youthful and beautiful both Jacky and Ruth looked in their earlier years.