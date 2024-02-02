I love you from the heart - Awinja's special birthday message to 'hoesband' Osorosoro

Their on-screen chemistry and off-screen friendship have captured the hearts of fans, blurring the lines between reality and fiction.

Awinja celebrates Osoro on his birthday

In a series of Instagram posts on February 2, Awinja shared photos featuring herself and Osorosoro, humorously referring to him as the 'laugh of my life' and her 'hoesband.'

The playful caption reflected the close bond between the two entertainers, leaving fans buzzing with excitement and speculation.

Awinja's message to Osorosoro not only celebrated his birthday but also highlighted their enduring partnership and shared experiences in the entertainment industry.

"Happy Birthday to the Laugh of my Life, My One and Lonely, The Emperor, Never Conquerer, The Lion is not yet here! I love you from the Heart of my bottom, I wish you nothing but a full stomach today!

"Guys help me wish my Hoesband a Happy birthday!! Haya Twende unisalimie," she wrote.

From screen partners to real-life friends

Awinja and Osorosoro, renowned for their comedic prowess, have often portrayed the roles of husband and wife in numerous skits, blurring the boundaries between fiction and reality for their fans.

However, in April 2023, the dynamic duo caused a stir when they shared several photos depicting what appeared to be a wedding ceremony, igniting speculation and curiosity among their followers.

The screen couple's decision to post wedding photos sparked a flurry of reactions from fans, with many questioning the authenticity of the ceremony while others extended heartfelt congratulations and well-wishes.

However, just a day after the wedding photos emerged, Awinja clarified that the event was part of an entertainment series titled 'Awinja's Perfect Wedding.'

Awinja and Osorosoro collaborating on content creation

The two comedians appear to have gotten close during the filming of their series, but it remains unclear whether they might be partners off-screen.

The actor has built a professional personal brand since the show wrapped in 2020.

