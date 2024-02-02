The sports category has moved to a new website.

Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I love you from the heart - Awinja's special birthday message to 'hoesband' Osorosoro

Lynet Okumu

Comedian Jacky Vike 'Awinja,' extends a lovely birthday message to her longtime friend and onscreen husband Osorosoro, along with a special request.

Jackie Vike 'Awinja' and Osorosoro
Jacky Vike, popularly known as Awinja from the hit show Papa Shirandula has celebrated her screen partner, comedian Osorosoro with a special message on his birthday.

Their on-screen chemistry and off-screen friendship have captured the hearts of fans, blurring the lines between reality and fiction.

In a series of Instagram posts on February 2, Awinja shared photos featuring herself and Osorosoro, humorously referring to him as the 'laugh of my life' and her 'hoesband.'

Jackie Vike 'Awinja' and Osorosoro
READ: Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute message and TBT photos

The playful caption reflected the close bond between the two entertainers, leaving fans buzzing with excitement and speculation.

Awinja's message to Osorosoro not only celebrated his birthday but also highlighted their enduring partnership and shared experiences in the entertainment industry.

"Happy Birthday to the Laugh of my Life, My One and Lonely, The Emperor, Never Conquerer, The Lion is not yet here! I love you from the Heart of my bottom, I wish you nothing but a full stomach today!

"Guys help me wish my Hoesband a Happy birthday!! Haya Twende unisalimie," she wrote.

Jackie Vike 'Awinja' and Osorosoro
READ: Awinja's Rib-tickling Marriage Finance Bill to Ruto

Awinja and Osorosoro, renowned for their comedic prowess, have often portrayed the roles of husband and wife in numerous skits, blurring the boundaries between fiction and reality for their fans.

However, in April 2023, the dynamic duo caused a stir when they shared several photos depicting what appeared to be a wedding ceremony, igniting speculation and curiosity among their followers.

The screen couple's decision to post wedding photos sparked a flurry of reactions from fans, with many questioning the authenticity of the ceremony while others extended heartfelt congratulations and well-wishes.

Jacky Vike and Osoro
READ: Awinja's Perfect Wedding: Actress confirms wedding was part of a show

However, just a day after the wedding photos emerged, Awinja clarified that the event was part of an entertainment series titled 'Awinja's Perfect Wedding.'

The two comedians appear to have gotten close during the filming of their series, but it remains unclear whether they might be partners off-screen.

The actor has built a professional personal brand since the show wrapped in 2020.

Jackie Vike 'Awinja' and Osorosoro
Osorosoro has also etched a name for himself as a TV entertainer on NTV's 'The Trend', and he is also a career radio presenter currently at Inka FM. The two are also known for their comedy skits

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
