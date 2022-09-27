RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Former Citizen TV anchor Maribe speaks on landing plum government job

Masia Wambua

The former Citizen TV journalist was linked to the Director of Communications job at the office of the Deputy President.

Former Citizen TV prime-time news anchor, Jacque Maribe has come out dismissing claims that she had landed a plum government job.

Word had spread all over especially on social media that she had landed a plum job in the government as the Director of Communications at the office of the Deputy President.

In a statement posted on her Instagram account, (Instagram stories) Maribe refuted the claims that she had been appointed as Rigathi Gachagua's Director of Communication saying that she had received many congratulatory messages for her new role.

Despite the rumor not being true Maribe felt touched by the good gesture from her friends family and followers as she appreciated terming it the plans of God.

"I am not the Director of Communications at the Deputy President's Office. Thank you all for the well wishes, calls, and text messages. Mambo ya God," Maribe wrote on her insta stories.

The former TV journalist is not new in political communication management, she was part of Jimi Wanjigi's secretariat who was running for the Presidential race under a Safina Party ticket although his dream was shuttered for failing to meet the threshold set by the elections body Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Maribe's flourishing career in the TV industry took a negative twist after her name was dragged into the murder of business-woman Monica Kimani and things have never aligned back to her plan since then.

But things may turn good on her after details of the matter collected from the crime scene indicated that she did not take part in the murder of the business lady.

The speculations of her getting a government appointment come at a time when the President William Ruto is under pressure to name his cabinet in the second week since his inauguration on 13, August 2022.

