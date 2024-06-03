The sports category has moved to a new website.


Jaguar's city & rural mansions leave netizens wowed [Photos]

Amos Robi

Jaguar occasionally shares images of his residences and even his family which leaves fans admiring

A collage of Jaguar's rural and city houses
  • Former Starehe Member of Parliament and musician Jaguar shared photos of his luxurious city residence
  • The city mansion features an expansive parking area with high-end cars and a meticulously maintained lawn,
  • Jaguar's rural mansion stands out with its elegant design, vibrant colors, and a compound paved with cabro blocks

Former Starehe Member of Parliament and celebrated musician Jaguar has once again captured the public's attention with breathtaking photos of his luxurious residences.

Recently shared images of his city mansion have left netizens in awe, showcasing not only his taste for opulence but also his success story.

Jaguar's city mansion epitomises modern luxury. The contemporary design features an expansive parking area filled with several high-end cars, including a sleek white Mercedes SUV, a black Range Rover, and another impressive Mercedes model.

Jaguar's city residence
Jaguar's city residence Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 4 unforgettable times Jaguar's generosity has made headlines

Jaguar struck a pose in his parking lot, leaning casually against the white Mercedes, exuding confidence and success.

Accompanying the photos, he shared a motivational,"Success is not final; Failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts."

This stunning urban residence isn't just about luxury cars. The mansion's exterior boasts a meticulously maintained lawn, adding a touch of nature to the urban setting.

The expansive, well-kept lawn and the overall modern design reflect Jaguar's sophisticated taste and attention to detail.

Jaguar outside his residence
Jaguar outside his residence Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jaguar reveals reason behind his easy access to Ruto's chopper

However, Jaguar's love for opulence isn't confined to the city. His multi-million rural mansion, located in the village, has also been a subject of admiration.

This one-storey house stands out with its elegant design and vibrant colours. The yellow-painted gutters contrast beautifully with the grey roof, enhancing the home’s visual appeal.

The rural mansion's compound is as impressive as the house itself. Paved with cabro blocks, the walkways and driveways are designed to accommodate up to five cars comfortably.

Jaguar's rural home
Jaguar's rural home Pulse Live Kenya

The manicured lawn and well-trimmed edges, adorned with flowers, create a serene and picturesque environment. These features highlight Jaguar's commitment to maintaining an aesthetically pleasing and functional living space.

