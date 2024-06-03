Jaguar's city & rural mansions leave netizens wowed [Photos]

Former Starehe Member of Parliament and celebrated musician Jaguar has once again captured the public's attention with breathtaking photos of his luxurious residences.

Recently shared images of his city mansion have left netizens in awe, showcasing not only his taste for opulence but also his success story.

Jaguar's city mansion epitomises modern luxury. The contemporary design features an expansive parking area filled with several high-end cars, including a sleek white Mercedes SUV, a black Range Rover, and another impressive Mercedes model.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Jaguar struck a pose in his parking lot, leaning casually against the white Mercedes, exuding confidence and success.

Accompanying the photos, he shared a motivational,"Success is not final; Failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts."

This stunning urban residence isn't just about luxury cars. The mansion's exterior boasts a meticulously maintained lawn, adding a touch of nature to the urban setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expansive, well-kept lawn and the overall modern design reflect Jaguar's sophisticated taste and attention to detail.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, Jaguar's love for opulence isn't confined to the city. His multi-million rural mansion, located in the village, has also been a subject of admiration.

This one-storey house stands out with its elegant design and vibrant colours. The yellow-painted gutters contrast beautifully with the grey roof, enhancing the home’s visual appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rural mansion's compound is as impressive as the house itself. Paved with cabro blocks, the walkways and driveways are designed to accommodate up to five cars comfortably.

Pulse Live Kenya