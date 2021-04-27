Jakaya Kikwete’s message to Idris Sultan after becoming the first Tanzania to appear on Netflix

In a tweet, the former Head of State, said that he is proud of Idris and the strides he has made in his acting career.

“I spared some time to watch #SlayMovieOnNetflix and I was delighted to see @IdrisSultan featuring in it. I congratulate him for being the first Tanzanian to feature on #Netflix and looking forward to seeing more of him in the future,” reads Jakaya Kikwete’s Tweet.

The former Big Brother Africa winner is among the cast of a movie dubbed #SLAY that premiered on Netflix on April 26, 2021.

An excited Sultan shared the good news with his over 6.6 million followers, stating that he is happy to be flying the Tanzanian Flag high, as far as acting is concerned.

“🔥😍🔥 #SlayOnNetflix Now streaming !..

Share a picture or video of you watching and I’ll repost on my insta stories. Have as much fun aa you want 😈😊🙌🏽”

Sultan will be featuring in #SLAY alongside other veteran actors among them; Ramsey Naouh, Enhle Mbali, Dawn Thandeka Kang, Tumi Marake, Trevor Gumbi, Lillian Dube, Kaly Boss Asante, Shaleen Surtie, Fabiaa Lojege. The movie has been directed by Adze Ugah.

This will be Idris's first appearance on Netflix, a content platform that has more than 203.7 million subscribers worldwide.