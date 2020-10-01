Celebrated Media Personality Jalang’o, Comedian DJ Shiti and Milly Chebby have joined the growing list of Kenyans who has won the prestigious Silver Button from YouTube management.

The Kiss 100 Presenter who started his Channel “Jalang’o TV” about six months ago, earned the recognition from the streaming platform who always award YouTubers with the YouTube Creator Award, for surpassing 100K (100,000) Subscribers mark.

“THANK YOU for the HUGE support! Thank you for 234,000 SUBSCRIBERS on YouTube! The journey to 300,000 begins! Head over to YouTube & subscribe. #TeamJalangoTV

Hapo sasa! Thank you guys soo much! Let's keep moving!! Keep subscribing!! One day we will receive a letter like this to collect 1M plaque!! Online is the future.... @youtube DO NOT WAIT!! OPEN YOUR CHANNEL NOW!! LOVE YOU GUYS!! GOD BLESS YOU. JALANGO TV! KENYA'S NO ONE ONLINE TV!!” shared Jalang’o.

Jalang'o

DJ Shiti

On the other hand, actor cum comedian DJ Shiti also expressed gratitude towards his fans for subscribing to his channel and always keeping up with his content.

“Asanteni sana Nyote mliosimama Namimi pale YouTube...... Asanteni nyote mlio subscribe Mwenyezi MUNGU Awabariki saaana... @mmusango shukran kwa kusimama nami kwa maombi...

@mmusango my Spiritual Dad. Prayed for the channel when it only had 1 subscriber. He told me that anything big starts from something small just like a mustard seed. The only thing that started big is a grave. God didn't bring us this far to put us to shame but to make our light shine. Thanks y'all for the support. @fountain_of_grace_athiriver” wrote DJ Shiti.

DJ Shiti with his pastor

Terence Creative’s wife Milly Chebby also received the YouTube Silver Button, thanking her subscribers for helping her achieve the new milestone.

“SILVER BUTTON 🙏 Yesterday I had so many errands but my highlight was when this email popped on my mail notification nikiwa hapo nation centre, karibu watu wathani nimechizi ,ile Nduru nilipiga nikidance @terencecreative was confused for a minute, Its been a long way coming ,I started my YouTube exactly 1 year ago and this my goal was 100k and God did it for me,its not been easy haki I thank God for ups and even thank God more for the downs because I learnt to praise him even at my lowest coz God of the mountain is still God in the valley, today I am here to pass my gratitude and love to you my subscribers ,thank you for subscribing, thank you for pressing notification bell,thanks to my notification gang gang,above all thanks for consuming our content, nawapenda sana Hii nayo ni yetu wote the 105k Subbies. Now road to 200k kwa pace yetu tu tutafika" shared Milly Chebby.