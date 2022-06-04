Jalango's employees on the run after stealing money from his car

The two reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of money from the home the politician and have since gone into hiding.

They picked the cash in question from the car they were washing before fleeing with their respective families and switching off their phones.

“Eli and Litiema are on the run, this morning they stole money from the car they were washing at home, their phones are off and they are running with their families,” Jalang’o wrote on Instagram.

Pulse Live Kenya

The media personality has appealed to anyone with information on their whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.

The Lang’ata parliamentary aspirant added that a reward will be offered to anyone who gives information leading to the arrest of the duo.

"A reward of 100k for any information leading to their arrest,” read Jalango’s appeal for help in bringing the duo to face justice.

Big break and inking deal worth millions

Eli and Litiema became friends with Jalang’o when the media personality was working at Milele FM.

They narrated that they would occasionally visit him when he co-hosted the breakfast show with Alex Mwakideu on Milele FM, armed with their shovels and overalls.

They would wait at the gate until the duo finished their show and the media personalities would be gracious enough to drop them off in town.

Their big break came in September 2018 when the media personality offered them an opportunity to work at his house as ground managers, an opportunity they describe as life-changing.

"What surprised us the most on the first day was the food that we were given. At lunchtime, we were given ugali and some liver. It was a good feeling bearing in mind that we had been working at a place where we would be given boiled githeri on a daily," Litiema stated in a past interview.

Pulse Live Kenya