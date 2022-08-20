Eunice Njeri's bombshell, Jaguar makes a comeback in music & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Jalang'o relinquishes YouTube channel as he heads to Parliament

Langata member of parliament elect Phelix Jalang’o Odiwour has relinquished his YouTube channel after winning the Langata parliamentary seat.

Speaking on the platform Jalango TV, the new MP-elect said he was leaving the channel to his staffers to form a company and would only get a share of the income the channel brought.

“I want to now release this channel under my account, I want you people to form your company and take over the channel you will only be giving me 20% of what you make,” the former Kiss FM presenter said.

Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

Jalang'o urged his successors to make good of the channel so that it doesn't dwindle.

Under the stewardship of Jalang’o the channel has managed to grow to 574K subscribers and boasts of having interviewed major personalities such as footballer Michael Olunga, and even the incumbent Deputy President William Ruto.

Jalang'o has also spoken about his relationship with two of his ex-s staffers Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema months after they parted ways following alleged theft from Jalango's residence.

Jalang’o said the ex-staffers have been in contact with him begging him to rehire them as things were thick with them unemployed.

In one of the messages Jalang'o received, Eli Omundu said life was hard without any form of employment begging their former boss to take them back vowing not to repeat the mistakes they made previously.

"Hello Sir aki naomba msamaha sana na najutia makosa yangu mkubwa wangu, nilidangnywa sikuwa n aiyo nia ya wizi tumetoka mbali sana urafiki yetu na undugu iishie apo tafadhali sana nateseka Bungoma naomba tu nisaidie mkubwa wangu,” read the message by Eli.

Former Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Awiti welcomes newborn

The Real Househelps of Kawangware (TRHK) actress Winnie Rubi known by her stage name Awiti has welcomed a newborn.

In a post on her social media pages, Awiti announced the exciting news that she welcomed her bundle of joy.

Actress Awiti with her new born baby Pulse Live Kenya

"For this child, I prayed and God granted," posted Awiti.

Oga Obinna's baby mama calls him out for harassment

Kiss FM presenter Oga Obinna has been called out by his baby mama for what she has termed harassment.

Mama Adalola said she had withstood intrusion from Obina for a while, to the point that she can no longer enjoy her privacy. She further said that Obinna was using online trolls to bully her.

“No matter what happened between us stop subjecting me to online bullies. My kids will never hate me no matter how hard you try. We are not the first ones to go separate ways. When you leave people you leave them with their behaviour,” Mama Adalola ranted.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mama Adalola accused Obinna of being the reason their child has sunk into depression saying he was being partisan in how he was treating his kids insisting she was going to fight for her child.

“Kids when they are at his place call me when whispering, sending voice notes and deleting messages so they are not caught. Just because other baby mamas gave you kids willingly, now you want me to give up on mine,” Mama Adalola stated.

In response, Obinna said he had chosen not to respond to the accusations laid on him saying he doesn’t take fights with women and cares for his kids.

“Do I release audios or do I take the Insults as a man? Since huwa sipigani na wamama and for the sake of the kids lemme keep quiet and take the beating,” Obinna said.

Jaguar makes music comeback with new collabo [Watch]

After a long break to venture into politics, musician Charles Njagua 'Jaguar' has made a musical comeback, releasing a new collabo featuring Ugandan singer Ambassada.

Pulse Live Kenya

The song titled Nitume is a gospel rendition, different from the type of music he does. According to Jaguar, the song is intended to spread peace and love.

Ambassada is not new in the music industry, having produced a number of hits including Take me and Inkane.

The song has since garnered more than 200K views on You Tube

Ruth Matete reveals she is ready for a new relationship and kids

Gospel singer Ruth Matete has expressed new hopes in getting into another relationship nearly two years after losing husband.

Matete who lost her husband John Apewajoye April 2020 following a gas explosion has been silent about moving into a relationship

The mother one of the said age is quickly catching up with her and she needed to give her child siblings also saying she was open to medical procedures to have babies.

Ruth Matete Pulse Live Kenya

“In three years’ time,I will be 40😮 Wueh!! 😂Na bado nataka nipatie Tolu brother na sister. Someone needs to find me we do this thing tumalize.😂😂 Ama kuna a medical procedure to help me get twins? I would wish to finish that chapter by 40. Inawezekana ama am watching a lot of movies?😂😂” Matete said.

Eunice Njeri welcomes newborn, reveals she secretly got married [Photos]

Gospel musician Eunice Njeri has opened up about her secret wedding and her newborn child.

Njeri said that she got married to the love of her life in 2021 after the two met in 2019. She then disclosed that this year, the couple welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

Njeri made the announcement as the IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati unveiled the president-elect, taking advantage of the distraction.

“So in other news, 2019…met Mr Muthii, 2021 married him, 2022 blessed with a bouncing baby boy!!! Glory to God!!! Haaya! As you were,” she said in a post on her social media.

Former Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Njambi parts ways with husband

Former Real House Helps of Kawangware actress, Bernice Njeri, known by her role name Njambi, has parted ways with her husband.

Njambi, through her Instagram page, said she held on to her relationship despite undergoing abuse because she feared being tagged as a person who had a failed marriage.

Njambi has been in her relationship for close to five years after splitting with her first baby daddy in 2017.

Njambi TRHK Pulse Live Kenya

“The shame of being in a relationship or having fallen victim to an abusive relationship actually kept me in it longer than I should have been. I finally had the courage and am sticking to that,” Njambi wrote.

The mother of three also sent hope to other women who were in abusive marriages insisting happiness was what everyone should strive to find.