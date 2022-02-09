RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jalang’o officially parts ways with Kiss 100

Jalas hosts last show on Kiss 100

Jalang'o

Seasoned media personality Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has hosted his last show on Radio Africa Group-owned station Kiss 100, after resigning to join politics.

Jalas used the Wednesday morning show to bid goodbye to his fans, and thanked Radio Africa management for giving him a job barely two years ago.

"The curtain call falls on me today, I begin a new chapter to go and try my hand in politics. I feel it's the right time after being told for many years that young people your time is coming, but we are not young anymore.

“It’s a dream that I’m going for, to try and be a different kind of leader and show my people that good leaders still exist," Jalang'o said.

Kiss FM presenters Kamene Goro and Jalang'o
Kiss FM presenters Kamene Goro and Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

He added that February 9, 2022 marked his last day on radio, but a fresh start for his political career.

“Today marks the end of this amazing journey and I'm trying to begin a new one. I'm trying to give this new one full focus. Even if I wanted to stay here and the rules did not demand that I resign, the journey I'm going on is not as easy as anybody would think,” said Jalas.

In a special way, the Lang’ata parliamentary hopeful expressed his gratitude to Radio Africa Group CEO and founder Patrick Quarcoo, for always being welcoming whenever the presenter needed help.

“As we call it a day, I want to thank the boss and CEO of this place who has always been a boss and brother and has always opened these doors for me even when things look really dark on my side. Mr Patrick Quarcoo, I will never ever forget, you gave me my first chance on radio, you did it again and I know you can always do it anytime for me and that is why you accepted that contract to sound the way it does, thank you so much,” Jalang’o added.

Also Read: Obina or Ofweneke, who will replace Jalang'o on Kiss 100?

Jalang'o and Kamene Goro
Jalang'o and Kamene Goro Jalang'o and Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya

IEBC set February 9 as the deadline for public officers to resign if they intend to vie in the upcoming elections.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said that it would not approve candidates who will have breached this requirement.

Dennis Milimo

