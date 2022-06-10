RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jalang'o issues update on theft of over Sh1 million from his car

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Jalang’o has promised not to take action against his employees over the alleged theft

Jalango'semployees Eli Omundu Khumunndu and Morrison Litiema on the run after stealing money from his car
Jalango'semployees Eli Omundu Khumunndu and Morrison Litiema on the run after stealing money from his car

Lang’ata MP aspirant Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has issued an update regarding the alleged theft of money from his car.

Recommended articles

Speaking during a live interview with Milele FM presenter Alex Mwakideu, Jalang’o appealed to his casual labourers Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema, whom he accused of making away with the money, to return to work.

He said that what hurt most about the incident is the betrayal of trust because he had regarded the two suspects as part of his family.

Radio presenter Jalang'o
Radio presenter Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

The politician added that news reaching him indicated that they were on the run together with their families who lived in the village.

Litiema recently welcomed his baby so he is on run with a small child. I can’t imagine what they are going through. Their families had just started thriving because they had started doing adverts on social media.

They can’t even post, because their phones are switched off,” Jalang’o said, adding that the money missing from his car is a little over Sh1 million.

Jalang’o said that the incident had shaken him and those close to him had noticed it.

Wherever they are they should just come out of hiding, I will forgive them and they will continue with their work,” he said, promising not to take action against them.

The media personality had appealed to anyone with information on their whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.

Jalango's employees Eli Omundu Khumundu and Morrison Litiema on the run after stealing money from his car
Jalango's employees Eli Omundu Khumundu and Morrison Litiema on the run after stealing money from his car Pulse Live Kenya

The Lang’ata parliamentary aspirant added that a reward will be offered to anyone who gives information leading to the arrest of the duo.

"A reward of 100k for any information leading to their arrest,” read Jalango’s appeal for help in bringing the duo to face justice.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jalang'o issues update on theft of over Sh1 million from his car

Jalang'o issues update on theft of over Sh1 million from his car

Vanessa Mdee's fiancé, Rotimi, launches skincare line

Vanessa Mdee's fiancé, Rotimi, launches skincare line

Diamond excites fans as he spends quality time with son Naseeb Jnr in Nairobi [Video]

Diamond excites fans as he spends quality time with son Naseeb Jnr in Nairobi [Video]

Zuchu becomes 1st female East African artiste to hit 2M YouTube subscribers

Zuchu becomes 1st female East African artiste to hit 2M YouTube subscribers

Former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya in mourning

Former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya in mourning

Speculation rife as Diamond, Zari Hassan land in Nairobi

Speculation rife as Diamond, Zari Hassan land in Nairobi

Details of Janet Mbugua's new show on Citizen TV

Details of Janet Mbugua's new show on Citizen TV

Akothee confirms breakup with boyfriend & manager Nelly Oaks

Akothee confirms breakup with boyfriend & manager Nelly Oaks

Sony Music signs multi-talented Tanzanian singer Abby Chams [Video]

Sony Music signs multi-talented Tanzanian singer Abby Chams [Video]

Trending

Alex Mwakideu reacts on Jalango's stolen money

Alex Mwakideu with Jalango staffers

Bahati calls out wife Diana Marua over her dressing

Singer Bahati and Diana Marua

Zari Hassan finally arrives in Kenya ahead of her All White Party [Photos]

Zari Hassan lands in Kenya

Top Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba quits after 12 years

Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba and President Uhuru Kenyatta posing for a photo