Jalang'o issues update on theft of over Sh1 million from his car

Speaking during a live interview with Milele FM presenter Alex Mwakideu, Jalang’o appealed to his casual labourers Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema, whom he accused of making away with the money, to return to work.

He said that what hurt most about the incident is the betrayal of trust because he had regarded the two suspects as part of his family.

Pulse Live Kenya

The politician added that news reaching him indicated that they were on the run together with their families who lived in the village.

“Litiema recently welcomed his baby so he is on run with a small child. I can’t imagine what they are going through. Their families had just started thriving because they had started doing adverts on social media.

“They can’t even post, because their phones are switched off,” Jalang’o said, adding that the money missing from his car is a little over Sh1 million.

Jalang’o said that the incident had shaken him and those close to him had noticed it.

“Wherever they are they should just come out of hiding, I will forgive them and they will continue with their work,” he said, promising not to take action against them.

The media personality had appealed to anyone with information on their whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Lang’ata parliamentary aspirant added that a reward will be offered to anyone who gives information leading to the arrest of the duo.